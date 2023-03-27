What to watch for in WPIAL sports for March 27, 2023: Baseball, softball section play begins
Sunday, March 26, 2023 | 10:37 PM
It seems appropriate that on the first day of section play in several WPIAL baseball sections, rain is in the forecast Monday.
The popular “section series” begins for teams in Section 1-5A, Section 1-3A, Section 3-3A, Section 4-3A, Section 1-2A, Section 2-2A, Section 3-2A, Section 1-A, Section 2-A and Section 3-A.
Some of the big games on tap on opening day of section play include two powers in 3A colliding as Ellwood City hosts Riverside in Section 1.
Also, New Brighton travels to Seton LaSalle in Section 2-2A, and two-time defending champion Union is home to Rochester in Section 1-A.
6A softball section openers
Section play also begins in WPIAL Class 6A softball on Monday.
Following realignment, there is only one nine-team section in Class 6A.
There are four section openers, including a rematch of the 2019 Class 6A championship game as North Allegheny hosts Hempfield.
Four years ago, the Spartans won the fifth of their five consecutive district softball crowns by routing the top-seeded Tigers, 15-0.
Also on Monday, Baldwin visits defending 6A champion Seneca Valley, Norwin hosts Canon-McMillan and Butler travels to Pine-Richland.
