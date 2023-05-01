What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 1, 2023: Chartiers Valley, West Mifflin to play for title

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:06 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Chartiers Valley’s Joseph Vanzin pitches against Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

May Day! May Day!

The start of May feels more like the end of March, with plenty of rain and temperatures in the 40s.

It is scheduled to be the final week of section series games in WPIAL baseball, but the forecast has rain almost every day.

There are plenty of key games Monday, but we’ll just focus on those that might actually be played, i.e., games set to be played on turf.

Rain, snow, sleet or sun, grass or turf, one of the biggest games of the day is for first place in Section 3-4A.

Chartiers Valley visits defending champion West Mifflin in the first of a home-and-home series that will decide the section champion with both teams at 8-0 atop the section.

The Titans are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A after winning nine straight games since suffering their only loss in Vero Beach, Fla., to Northmont, Ohio.

The Colts are galloping nicely since dropping down from 5A this offseason. CV is 11-3 and has won five consecutive games since losing to 5A power South Fayette.

If played, the game is set for 4:15 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Only one with none

As we enter the final week of the regular season for most district baseball teams, only one squad remains perfect.

Riverside (13-0, 8-0) is in first place in Section 1-3A.

With two section series remaining, the Panthers’ goal of an undefeated section record will be earned over their final four section games.

This week, Riverside will play perennial power Neshannock (12-2, 6-2), and next week it finishes with second-place Mohawk (12-2, 7-1).

The game Monday is on the turf at Neshannock and can be seen on Trib HSSN at 4:30 p.m.

Wild twin bill

There are two key section baseball games slated for Monday at Wild Things Park in Washington.

In Section 2-6A, Central Catholic visits Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m.

The Vikings enter this final section series on the outside looking in at the playoff chase.

Central Catholic is 5-7 in the section, one game behind fourth-place Norwin after losing two of three to the Knights last week.

Meanwhile, Canon-McMillan is 9-3 and can clinch at least a share of the section crown with a win.

In Section 4-3A, first-place Yough visits third-place McGuffey at Wild Things Park.

The Cougars are 8-0 in the section and in first place, one game ahead of Greensburg Salem and three ahead of McGuffey.

The Highlanders are 5-3 with four section games remaining and are one game ahead of fourth-place Waynesburg Central and two games ahead of fifth-place Mt. Pleasant.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

