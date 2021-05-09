What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 10, 2021

Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Caden Norcutt and his Plum teammates face Fox Chapel today in a showdown of the top two teams in Section 2-5A.

The final week of the WPIAL baseball and softball regular season could use some good weather after a week of washouts pushed some teams to the brink of make-up games.

On a busy day of district baseball, there are two games with section-championship ramifications.

First-place Plum (9-1) will visit second-place Fox Chapel (7-2) in Section 2-5A. If the Mustangs win, they clinch the section title outright. You can watch the game at 4 p.m. on HSSN.

In Section 2-2A, frontrunning Shenango (7-1) will visit second-place Riverside (5-2). Either team can win the section title outright with a sweep Monday and Tuesday. The Panthers also would need to beat Laurel on Wednesday.

There are also two games over the next two days that have a playoff berth or two up for grabs.

In Section 1-4A, Burrell will host Indiana on Monday. They are tied for fourth place with 3-5 section records. The Bucs visit the Little Indians on Tuesday. A sweep and the winner qualifies, however if the teams split, they both qualify for the playoffs.

Three teams are fighting for a fourth playoff spot in Section 2-4A.

Quaker Valley (4-6) visits Ambridge (1-9) on Monday and then hosts the Bridgers on Tuesday.

Central Valley and Beaver are also 4-6. The Warriors visit the Bobcats on Monday, and the teams meet Tuesday at Central Valley.

Quaker Valley owns the tiebreaker if they all end up 5-7.

Diamond girls

First place in Section 1-5A softball is up for grabs when Plum (6-1) travels to Armstrong (8-1) on Monday.

The Mustangs defeated the River Hawks earlier this season 9-6. However Plum has a lot of make-up games in a short period of time to win the section outright.

The top four softball teams collide in Section 2-4A.

The last two Class 4A champs meet when Belle Vernon (6-4) visits Elizabeth Forward (9-0), whereas Yough (6-4) hosts West Mifflin (8-1). All four have clinched a playoff spot.

Final 4 serves

The WPIAL boys team tennis playoffs have reached the semifinals.

In Class AAA, No. 5 seed Mt. Lebanon will battle top seed and host Franklin Regional. No. 3 seed Shady Side Academy will visit No. 2 seed Upper St. Clair.

The Class AA final four has top seed Quaker Valley hosting No. 5 seed North Catholic, and No. 3 seed Valley will visit No. 2 seed South Park.

The winners will clash for district gold Wednesday.

