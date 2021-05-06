What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 6, 2021: Baldwin Invitational is back

Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:52 PM

It has become one of the top track and field high school events in the state.

After the event was cancelled last spring due to covid-19, the 47th annual Baldwin Invitational will take place over two days.

The boys will participate Friday and the girls events will be held Saturday at Baldwin High School.

The events will begin each day at 12:30 p.m.

Close to 100 teams are expected to participate over the two days.

The athletes will be practicing social distancing and must wear masks when not competing. The massive event will be closed to fans.

Lax showdown

First place in Section 2 is up for grabs when two of the top boys lacrosse programs battle Friday evening.

First-place Shady Side Academy (6-0) will visit North Allegheny (4-1).

The Tigers suffered their first section loss Monday when they fell to Pine-Richland.

An NA victory moves them into a tie for first place and sets up a possible co-championship in Section 2-AAA.

If the Bulldogs win on the road, they will clinch the section title.

You can listen to the match starting at 8 p.m. on HSSN.

Diamond log jams

Norwin has coasted to the Section 2-6A softball title, leading by two games in the loss column with only one section game left.

However, the playoff picture is a bit fuzzy after that.

Hempfield, Pine-Richland and North Allegheny are 4-4 in the section. Seneca Valley is 4-5.

Things will start to clear up or get more muddied Friday when those four teams square off.

Seneca Valley is at Hempfield at 4 p.m. and Pine-Richland visits North Allegheny at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the Rams at Tigers game on HSSN.

In 6A baseball on Friday, Norwin tries to win the Section 2-6A title outright when it visits Hempfield while Canon-McMillan looks to clinch a playoff berth with a win over Baldwin. You can watch the Big Macs-Highlanders game at 4 p.m. on HSSN.