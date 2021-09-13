What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Sept. 13, 2021: Section 2-A boys soccer gets started

Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 9:07 PM

Metro Creative

Finally, WPIAL boys soccer section play will begin in Section 2-A on Monday.

The section only has six teams, but other six-team sections began last week.

Opening day of section play has Serra Catholic visiting Geibel Catholic at 4 p.m. while St. Joseph hosts Jeannette at 7 p.m.

It is a busy night of boys section soccer around the district with 43 matches scheduled up and down the four classifications.

Early fight for perfection

We are only one week into the boys soccer season, but two teams off to perfect starts square off Monday.

First place in Section 3-2A will be up for grabs when Charleroi visits Yough.

Both teams are 2-0 with both wins coming in section play.

Charleroi has outscored its opponents 14-1 in two games while Yough has a 9-0 scoring advantage in its two victories.

The battle of the Cougars is set to begin at 7 p.m.

South Hills soccer

While there are only five section matches in WPIAL girls soccer Monday, three contests will make for a busy night in Section 2-4A.

Four of the seven teams have yet to lose a section match.

The three matchups include Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, Moon at Peters Township and Baldwin hosting Canon-McMillan.

