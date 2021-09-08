What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Sept. 8, 2021: Finals rematch in girls soccer

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 11:46 PM

Jerin Steele | For the Tribune-Review North Catholic players celebrate defeating Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer championship game Nov. 7, 2020.

Last season, North Catholic and Avonworth played to a scoreless tie in their first Section 1-2A meeting, then the Trojans edged the Antelopes in the final section game of the regular season, 2-1.

The third meeting of the season between the two WPIAL girls soccer powers came at Highmark Stadium in the district championship match.

North Catholic successfully defending its 2A title with a 1-0 win over rival Avonworth.

Senior Jayden Sharpless scored the only goal of the championship contest on a free kick in the 35th minute.

On Wednesday, the Antelopes visit the Trojans in the section opener for both teams.

Another postseason rematch

They didn’t meet in the WPIAL finals, but Wednesday’s Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart girls soccer match is a rematch of a postseason contest between the two.

The two split their Section 3-A matches with the Bulldogs winning at home in the first match, 2-1, then the Chargers prevailing in the rematch at home, 4-1.

The two were winners in the WPIAL Class A first round to set up a rubber match in the district quarterfinals.

Trailing 1-0, OLSH exploded for four goals in a six minute span to win the match, 4-3. The Chargers would advance to the finals only to lose to Greensburg Central Catholic.

Raiders return

Last year was one to forget for Riverview soccer fans. Both the boys and the girls teams had to shut down their programs because of low roster numbers.

The hope at the time was that interest in both programs would rise and they would be able to field a team in the fall of 2021.

Both the Raiders boys and girls soccer teams are set for section action Wednesday.

The girls visit defending WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic, while the boys are also on the road at Aquinas Academy.