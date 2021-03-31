What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 1, 2021: South Hills neighbors meet on diamond

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 10:18 PM

We aren’t trying to fool you as we touch on some of the scholastic events to watch here on this first day of April.

Prior to 1979, there was only one classification in WPIAL boys baseball.

From 1979-1998, high school baseball in the district had Class AAA and AA.

Expansion came quickly. Class A was added in 1999, and six years later, Class AAAA became a thing in the spring of 2005.

It stayed that way until 2017 when baseball joined softball, basketball and football in growing into six classifications.

All along the way, South Hills rivals Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon were joined at the hip in the same section with neighbors Baldwin and Upper St. Clair.

That changed this year when after realignment, Bethel Park dropped to Class 5A.

On a frosty Thursday afternoon on the turf of Wildcat Field in Mt. Lebanon, this black-and-blue rivalry takes on a different feel as the Blue Devils host the Black Hawks in a nonsection contest.

First pitch is at 4:15 p.m.

Victims of the Warriors

Thursday may be cold enough for Punxsutawney Phil to make another appearance. Phil might not see his shadow, but he can watch a good WPIAL vs. District 9 nonsection softball game.

Indiana visits Punxsutawney in a game between teams that felt the wrath of the Warriors back in 2019.

The Little Indians lost to Elizabeth Forward, 5-1, in the 2019 WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals as the Warriors went on to win a WPIAL championship.

Then the Chucks met EF in the first round of the PIAA 4A playoffs and again, the Warriors were victorious, 8-2. Elizabeth Forward reached the PIAA title game where it lost to West Perry, 3-2.

Weather permitting, Indiana at Punxsutawney is set for 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball beasts

Final four teams from two years ago meet in an early season Section 2-AAA showdown Thursday in WPIAL boys volleyball.

North Allegheny, the 2019 WPIAL AAA champion, will host Shaler.

The Titans reached the district semifinals two years ago but lost to Bethel Park in a thriller, 3-2. The Black Hawks then went on to lose in the finals to NA, 3-0.

The preseason top 10 in AAA has the Tigers No. 1 and the Titans No. 3.

You can listen to the match on HSSN at 7 p.m. Thursday.