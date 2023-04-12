What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 12, 2023: Class 6A softball powers to meet

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Peyton Heisler celebrates after driving in a run with a double against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield.

The top four teams in WPIAL Class 6A softball square off Wednesday.

Defending champion and undefeated Seneca Valley visits a Hempfield team that knows something about gold. The Spartans won the last two Quad-A championships before expansion, then won the first three 6A crowns between 2015-2019.

While the Raiders are in first place with a 4-0 record, the Spartans are a game behind at 3-1.

Two teams tied for second place a half-game back with 4-1 section records collide when North Allegheny hosts Norwin.

The Tigers are 7-2 overall while the Knights check in with a record of 6-2.

Four other key district softball games Wednesday are all battles for first place.

• In Section 1-4A, Highlands visits Knoch. The Golden Rams and Knights are both 2-0 atop the section, tied for the lead with Indiana.

• In Section 1-3A, Deer Lakes hosts Avonworth. Both programs have won two district championships in the last 11 years. The Lancers and Antelopes are both 2-0, tied for first place with Burrell.

• In Section 2-3A, Central Valley travels to Hopewell. Neither team has lost a section game as the Vikings sit in first with a 2-0 section record while the Warriors are 1-0.

• In Section 4-3A, Waynesburg hosts South Park. The Raiders are 2-0 in the section while the Eagles are also 2-0 and undefeated overall with a record of 4-0.

Baseball series finales

Wednesday will be the second game of some big WPIAL baseball section series.

Section 2-5A: South Fayette visits Bethel Park as the Black Hawks go for the sweep of the Lions at home.

Section 3-5A: North Hills at Mars as the Fightin’ Planets try to earn a split with the Indians at home.

Section 1-4A: Hopewell at Blackhawk as the Cougars look to sweep the Vikings.

Section 3-4A: Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley as the Colts hope to bring out the brooms on the Jaguars at home.

Section 1-3A: Riverside at Shenango as the Wildcats at home try to earn a split with the visiting Panthers.

Section 3-2A: Riverview at Serra Catholic as the Raiders try to sweep the host Eagles.

Love is golden

The first championship of the 2023 WPIAL spring sports season is set for Wednesday with the boys tennis singles finals.

Both the Class 3A and 2A championship matches and the 2A consolation match take place at Bethel Park at 2 p.m.

In the 3A finals, No. 4-seed Devin Collier looks for some home cooking as the Bethel Park sophomore faces No. 2-seed Anthony Lounder, a senior from Moon.

There will be no consolation match as senior Manas Kathir of North Allegheny had to retire from his semifinal against Collier and will not be able to participate Friday, giving the bronze medal to Zidaan Hassan of Gateway.

In 2A, Winchester Thurston freshman Austin He, the No. 1 seed, will face the No. 2 seed, sophomore Severin Harmon of Sewickley Academy, in the championship match.

Sophomore John Rohrkaste of Montour will face junior Jackson Gillespie of Aquinas Academy in the 2A consolation match.

The top two finishers in 3A qualify for the PIAA postseason while the final four in 2A will advance to the state tournament.