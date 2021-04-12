What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 13, 2021: Class 5A baseball powers to square off

Monday, April 12, 2021 | 11:06 PM

The race for the top spot in Section 3-5A is looking like a three-team dandy of a chase.

The top three teams are a combined 13-2 overall.

Shaler, the 2019 Class 5A champion, was last week’s HSSN Baseball Team of the Week. The Titans are 2-0, 4-1 overall.

The other two teams will square off in the first of back-to-back games Tuesday.

South Fayette is undefeated, 2-0 in the section and 6-0 overall. The Lions cracked the top five at No. 5 in the latest HSSN Class 5A rankings.

West Allegheny remain No. 1 in those rankings with a 2-0 section record, 3-1 overall.

You can watch the first of six head-to-head clashes between Section 3-5A’s big three teams when South Fayette visits West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on HSSN.

Ranger danger

A pair of undefeated team are set to square off Tuesday in Section 4-2A.

One of the teams is not surprising.

Seton LaSalle is 2-0, 5-0 overall and is ranked No. 1 in the latest HSSN Class 2A rankings.

The Rebels have some weapons back from the team that won district gold in 2019.

They will host Fort Cherry. Probably not many folks outside of McDonald, Pa. would have had the Rangers perfect at 4-0 in the section, 5-0 overall.

Fort Cherry cracked this week’s rankings at No. 4.

The Rangers finished 9-10 in the 2019 season, and the program hasn’t won a playoff game since 2012.

Back to work

After shutting things down for a week due to covid protocol, the West Mifflin softball team returns to the diamond Tuesday in a Section 3-4A matchup against visiting Uniontown.

Before the shutdown, the Titans were 4-0 with a section victory in their pocket.

West Mifflin was winning impressively too. They had outscored their four opponents, 39-7.

The Red Raiders are 1-1 in section play and 1-2 overall. It has been feast or famine for Uniontown as all three of their games have been decided by 10 or more runs.