What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 13, 2023: Western Beaver softball continues breakout season

By:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Metro Creative

In its first two years playing Class 5A softball, Western Beaver, which co-ops with Lincoln Park, had a combined record of 0-19 in section play and 2-22 overall.

However, third year has been a charm for the Golden Beavers.

Western Beaver has been a great story thus far this season with a 2-0 section record and 5-2 overall.

It is tied for first place in Section 3-5A with perennial power West Allegheny.

The Indians are also 2-0 in the section, 9-1 overall.

West A had been undefeated before losing to Montour on Tuesday.

That is one of four section softball games scheduled for Thursday.

• Beaver Falls (1-1, 2-2) is at Central Valley (1-0, 2-1) in Section 2-3A.

• Bentworth (2-1, 2-3) hosts Beth-Center (0-4, 0-8) in Section 3-2A.

• Chartiers-Houston (3-1, 4-4) travels to Mapletown (1-2, 2-4) in Section 2-A.

Baseball finales

Four three-game Class 6A section series conclude Thursday.

Two teams are in position for three-game sweeps while two series have been split thus far and will come down to a rubber game.

In Section 1-6A, Pine-Richland visits Allderdice. The Rams are looking for a third straight win over the Dragons, who are 0-5 in section play thus far.

In Section 2-6A, Hempfield will have the brooms ready for a sweep as they host Baldwin. The Spartans have outscored the Highlanders in their two wins by a combined score of 19-7.

Canon-McMillan is at Norwin while Mt. Lebanon hosts Central Catholic. Each team has won a game in their series this week.

Canon-McMillan and Hempfield are tied for the Section 2-6A lead with 4-1 section records.

Fight for first

Thursday is a busy evening for district boys volleyball, including two battles for first place.

In Section 3-3A, Hempfield visits Penn-Trafford. The Spartans and Warriors are both 3-0 in the section, one game ahead of Norwin.

In Section 2-2A, Latrobe hosts Gateway. The Wildcats and Gators are tied for first at 2-0, a half-game ahead of Derry at 1-0.

There are two matches for second place in their respective sections Thursday: North Catholic (3-1) at Hopewell (2-1) in Section 1-2A and South Fayette (3-1) and Trinity (3-1) in Section 3-2A.