What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 19, 2023: Top 4 teams in 6A softball in action

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Meghan McDonough gets a running hit against Norwin on April 12.

Wednesday begins the second half of section play in WPIAL Class 6A softball.

The top four teams — Norwin (7-1), Seneca Valley (6-1), Hempfield (6-2) and North Allegheny (5-2) — have opened up a gap over the other five teams in the one and only 6A section.

The top six teams qualify for the 6A softball playoffs, as the above four teams are in good shape at the midway point, with at least a two-game advantage over the two teams tied for fifth place, Canon-McMillan (2-4) and Mt. Lebanon (2-4).

One of the top games is a rematch of the 2019 WPIAL Class 6A title game as Hempfield hosts North Allegheny.

Tigers sophomore Sammy Plotsko tossed a complete game two-hitter as NA defeated the Spartans in the first meeting this season, 1-0.

Junior Anne Melle drove home the only run of the rain-shortened six-inning game with a single that scored senior Meghan McDonough in the third inning.

Also on Wednesday, Norwin visits Canon-McMillan, Seneca Valley travels to Baldwin, and Butler hosts Pine-Richland.

More midweek softball

There are three other key section contests in WPIAL softball Wednesday.

In Section 3-4A, Hampton (6-2) visits Blackhawk (3-6). Both teams are 3-2 in section play tied for third place, one game behind Montour and one game ahead of Beaver.

In Section 1-A, defending champion Union (8-1) visits Northgate (4-2). These are the top two teams in the section as the Scotties are a perfect 6-0 in the section while the Flames are 4-1 and tied for second place with South Side.

In Section 2-A, first place Carmichaels (10-0) hosts Jefferson-Morgan (5-4). The Mighty Mikes are alone on top with a section record of 6-0 while the Rockets are 3-3, a half-game behind third place West Greene and even in the loss column with fifth place California.

Ram tough

The South Side baseball team has been one of the great stories in the first half of the 2023 season.

Last year, the Rams missed the playoffs by two games, finishing in fifth place in Section 2-2A with a 6-6 section record, 9-8 overall.

They came into this week’s showdown with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart with a perfect record and in first place in Section 2-2A.

On Tuesday, South Side (7-0, 9-0) cruised past OLSH (5-2, 6-6) at the home of the Rams, 14-4.

On Wednesday, the two teams complete their section series at the home of the Chargers, the Youthtown Baseball Field in Cecil, at 5:30 p.m.

South Side will be challenged in the second half of section play. After OLSH, the Rams battle Northgate, Seton LaSalle and New Brighton in home-and-home games.

Also on “make-up” Wednesday in WPIAL baseball, the top three teams in Section 2-5A are in action as Bethel Park visits Peters Township and Trinity travels to Upper St. Clair in a pair of games set to start at 7 p.m.