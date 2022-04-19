What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 20, 2022: 4-way baseball battle for section top spot

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 7:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Anthony Pass celebrates after driving in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning against South Fayette on Thursday.

Last year, WPIAL Section 3-5A baseball produced three champions as Shaler, South Fayette and West Allegheny finished tied for first place with 8-2 records.

Could the terrific three become the fabulous four this season?

Heading into the start of another sectional series that has been pushed back two days by rain, West Allegheny is alone on top at 4-0.

Shaler is 3-1 and South Fayette sits at 2-2 after two tough losses last week to West A.

Now Chartiers Valley is in the hunt for first place, tied for second place with a 3-1 record.

Those top four teams are set to go head-to-head this week.

On Wednesday, Chartiers Valley visits West Allegheny while Shaler is home to South Fayette.

After this week, Chartiers Valley still has South Fayette on its schedule while West Allegheny and Shaler are set for home-and-home games next week.

Small school showdowns

If fields are playable Wednesday, there are a handful of fight-for-first-place games coming up in the three smallest classes in district baseball.

• Section 1-3A, Ellwood City vs. Hopewell with both teams tied for first place at 3-1.

• Section 3-3A, Deer Lakes vs. East Allegheny as the Wildcats (4-0) have a one-game lead over both the Lancers (3-1) and Derry.

• Section 3-2A, Apollo-Ridge vs. Serra Catholic has both teams undefeated in the section. The host Eagles are 4-0 while the Vikings are 3-0.

• Section 1-A, Rochester vs. Union has both teams tied for first place with 4-0 section records, joined at the top of the standings by OLSH.

Tennis doubles sectionals

WPIAL boys tennis doubles sectionals will begin Wednesday after the matches scheduled for Tuesday were all postponed.

Each of the four Class 3A and 2A sections will hold a two-day tournament to determine the qualifiers for the 2022 WPIAL boys doubles tennis championships next week.

Each school can submit no more than two players for the sectionals.

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will now take place Wednesday with the championship and consolation matches slated for Thursday.

The top four players from each section will advance to the district championships.

Weather permitting, the host sites will be:

• Section 1-3A at Franklin Regional

• Section 2-3A at North Allegheny

• Section 3-3A at Fox Chapel

• Section 4-3A at Bethel Park

• Section 1-2A at Norwin

• Section 2-2A at Blackhawk

• Section 3-2A at Valley

• Section 4-2A at Sewickley Academy Courts at Nichols Field