What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 22, 2021: Shenango, Laurel fight for 1st place

By:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | 10:40 PM

Tribune-Review

Shenango and Laurel are neighboring school districts in Lawrence County.

But geography isn’t the only category where these two schools are next to each other.

In the WPIAL Section 4-2A softball standings, the Wildcats and Spartans are tied for first place with 5-1 records.

Plus, in the latest HSSN softball rankings, Shenango is ranked No. 3 and Laurel No. 4 in the Class 2A top 5.

Combined, they are 15-3 overall as the Wildcats have won three straight while the Spartans have won their last five in a row.

On a frigid Thursday, the two meet for a second time this season.

On Mar. 30, Mia Edwards allowed only three hits while striking out 19 as she shut out visiting Laurel in a 4-0 win.

First pitch at Laurel is at 4 p.m.

Double the fun

Two Westmoreland County rivals collide Thursday in a pair of big contests on the softball diamond and the volleyball court.

Norwin is at Hempfield for an afternoon softball game and an evening boys volleyball match.

On the diamond, five-time defending district champion Hempfield is 2-2 in Section 2, currently tied for third place in the section with a 5-3 overall record.

Meanwhile, it is Norwin leading the pack. The Knights are in first place with a 3-0 section record, 6-1 overall.

The Knights and Spartans were tri-champions in Section 2-6A along with North Allegheny in 2019. Norwin won both regular season games with Hempfield two years ago.

In boys volleyball, it is Norwin chasing Hempfield in Section 3-AAA.

The Spartans have the only unbeaten section record at 3-0, while the Knights are hot on their heels with a 2-1 section mark.

Baseball make-ups

With temps in the 40s Thursday, there are five section baseball make-up games on the schedule.

The feature contest has Penn-Trafford heading west to battle Gateway.

Looking at the Section 1-5A standings, Gateway is in second place with a 4-1 section record while Penn-Trafford sits in third place with a 3-2 record.

Both teams are looking up at undefeated Franklin Regional (6-0) in the section.

The other make-up section games that may be played include:

• Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon in Section 2-6A

• Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel in Section 2-5A

• Steel Valley at South Park in Section 2-3A

• Deer Lakes at East Allegheny in Section 3-3A