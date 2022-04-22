What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 23, 2022: Top 2 teams in Class 4A softball to meet

Friday, April 22, 2022 | 5:49 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Beaver pitcher Payton List throws against Highlands during the PIAA Class 4A softball semifinals last season.

A long and soggy week of WPIAL softball will conclude on a bright note with the sun shining on one of the top Class 4A game to this point in the season.

No. 1 Beaver visits No. 2 Montour at high noon Saturday with first place in Section 3-4A up for grabs.

Both teams are 2-0 in section play.

The defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Bobcats are a perfect 5-0 this season. Led by Virginia Tech recruit Payton List, they have allowed only two runs all year and none to a WPIAL opponent.

The Spartans haven’t played a game in nearly three weeks. They are 4-1 since losing their season opener to High Point Christian out of North Carolina.

In their most recent section win, Montour scored 24 runs in a victory over New Castle.

Week-long effort

The WPIAL baseball sectional series are usually on Monday and Tuesday each week, although some were scheduled for a Tuesday and Wednesday home-and-home series because many schools were off on Easter Monday.

However, because of the weather and wet conditions, there are still some schools trying to finish their weekly two section games against the same opponent Saturday.

A couple of key matchups include:

• Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson in Section 4-5A: While everybody is looking up at Bethel Park and Peters Township, the Falcons and Jaguars are separated by one game in the fight for third place. TJ is 3-2 while Connellsville is 2-3.

• Carmichaels at Bentworth in Section 1-2A: The host Bearcats (3-0) had a one-game lead over the Mighty Mikes (2-1) heading into their first game of the sectional series on Friday in Greene County.

Breaking the logjam

One game in the loss column separates the top five teams in Section 1-3A baseball.

Going into its game Friday, defending district champion Hopewell (4-1) had a one-game lead over Ellwood City (3-2). The Vikings beat the Wolverines, 4-3, on Wednesday.

The other four teams in the section are set to square off, first on Friday, and then the rematch will take place on Saturday.

On Saturday, Beaver Falls (2-2) visits Mohawk (2-2) while New Brighton (2-2) will host struggling Freedom (0-4).

