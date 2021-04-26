What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 27, 2021: Perennial softball powers in unusual spot

Monday, April 26, 2021 | 10:36 PM

Tribune-Review

Baldwin and Canon-McMillan have been the two dominant programs in WPIAL softball’s highest classification for over a decade.

On Tuesday, the teams meet in Canonsburg, and for the first time in a long time, a regular season matchup between the Highlanders and Big Macs isn’t for first place in the section.

Baldwin is 1-1 and in third place in Section 1-6A. Canon-McMillan is 0-2 and in fourth place in the five-team section. Bethel Park is in first place with Mt. Lebanon in second.

The last time anyone outside of Baldwin or Canon-McMillan won this South Hills softball section was in 2010 when Mt. Lebanon finished alone in first place.

Since then, Canon-McMillan was section champion in 2012, 2013 and 2014, Baldwin finished first in 2011 and 2018, and the Highlanders and Big Macs finished tied for first in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Wednesday at Baldwin.

Baseball series finales

Several key baseball series will conclude Tuesday around the WPIAL.

In Section 1-5A, first place Franklin Regional will conclude its series with Gateway when the Panthers host the Gators at Haymaker Park at 4 p.m. on HSSN

In Section2-3A, Avonworth visits Keystone Oaks at Point Park Field in Green Tree at 4:30 p.m. on HSSN.

In Section 2-2A, Laurel will host Shenango at 4:15 p.m.

Double the love

The forecast is good for the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals matches in the 2021 WPIAL boys doubles tennis championships.

The first three rounds of the Class AAA tournament take place at Shady Side Academy starting at noon while the opening three rounds of the Class AA playoffs are set for North Allegheny.

The Franklin Regional duo of Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkami are the top seed in AAA while the tandem of Henry Veeck and Michael Liton are the No. 1 seed in AA.

Back in 2019, Naman Dua and Colin Gramley of Shady Side Academy won the AAA title while Zach Albert and John Watters of Quaker Valley took home the gold in AA.