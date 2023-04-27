What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 27, 2023: Pivotal game could shape 6A standings

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s J.D. Costanzo rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Norwin on March 30.

Will there be a clear leader heading into the final week of WPIAL baseball play in Section 1-6A or will there be a big-time logjam and a four-way tie for the top spot?

That will be determined Thursday in the rubber game of the three-game series between North Allegheny and Seneca Valley.

The Tigers have a half-game lead in the section with a 6-2 record.

If NA wins on the road against the Raiders, it will have a one-game lead over Pine-Richland and Butler and a two-game advantage over Seneca Valley.

However if SV is victorious, the Raiders, Tigers, Rams and Golden Tornado will all be tied for first place, assuming Butler sweeps Allderdice on Thursday.

Both teams have picked up shutout road wins in this series.

North Allegheny won Monday, 7-0, while Seneca Valley was a big winner on Tuesday, 9-0.

The Tigers and Raiders are a combined 22-6 this season.

You can watch the game at 4 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

The other 6A section

While the four baseball teams involved in the Section 1-6A fight for first — Butler, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley — have all clinched a WPIAL playoff spot, none of the six teams doing battle in Section 2-6A have clinched.

That could change Thursday.

First-place Canon-McMillan (8-3) goes for the sweep of its three-game series when it travels to Baldwin (2-9), defending champion Mt. Lebanon (6-5) also goes for the sweep as it visits Hempfield (7-4), and Central Catholic (5-6) hosts Norwin (5-6) in the rubber game of their three-game series as they battle for fourth place.

A Canon-Mac win or a Central Catholic loss clinches a playoff berth for the Big Macs.

The only other known fact in the chase for four playoffs spots is if Baldwin loses Thursday, it will be eliminated.

Second best

There are seven WPIAL section softball games slated for Thursday, and two of them are key contests for second place and seeding purposes.

In Section 1-2A, undefeated Neshannock remains on top, but the two teams right on the Lancers heels square off Thursday.

Riverside (7-1, 9-1) visits Laurel (7-2, 10-2) for the first time this season.

The two will meet again at Riverside on Wednesday, May 3.

In Section 2-A, Carmichaels is perfect and in first place, two games ahead of Chartiers-Houston (7-2) and West Greene (6-2).

The Pioneers host the Buccaneers 16 days after Chartiers-Houston ended West Greene’s 35-game section winning streak, 9-7.