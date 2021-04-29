What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 30, 2021: TJ, West Mifflin renew rivalry

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 10:56 PM

Two old rivals will meet in a rare nonsection baseball game to conclude the month of April on Friday afternoon.

In 2019, Thomas Jefferson wrapped up the regular season with a home win over rival West Mifflin. The Jaguars then lost in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs to Highlands in a game played on the turf at West Mifflin.

With last season wiped away due to the global pandemic and following district realignment, the Jaguars ended up in Class 5A and the Titans in 4A.

This marks only the third season in the last 17 years that the two neighbors have not locked horns twice a season as section rivals. TJ was also in 5A with West Mifflin in 4A in 2017-2018.

The Jaguars have won three straight games between the two teams.

Thomas Jefferson is in third place in Section 3-5A with an overall record of 4-6 while West Mifflin is tied for first place with Belle Vernon in Section 3-4A with an overall mark of 6-4.

Also in WPIAL baseball Friday, weather permitting, Riverview visits Leechburg in a Section 3-A game. Both teams are even in the loss column in their fight for third place behind Eden Christian and Sewickley Academy.

The Raiders are 4-2 and the Blue Devils are 2-2 in section play

Friday fray in softball

If Mother Nature cooperates and the fields are ready for action after a wet Thursday, it will be a busy Friday around the district softball diamonds.

In Section 2-3A, there is a four-way logjam atop the standings with Ellwood City, Avonworth, Keystone Oaks and South Park all with 4-2 records.

Two of those teams are scheduled to square off Friday when Avonworth hosts Ellwood City.

The Wolverines beat the visiting Antelopes in the first meeting, 8-7.

Also on Friday in Section 2, Keystone Oaks visits Beaver Falls and South Park is at Quaker Valley.

Section, nonsection showdowns

There are two key section matchups in WPIAL girls lacrosse and a pair of big nonsection contests in district boys lacrosse Friday.

A share of first place in Section 2-AAA is up for grabs when Fox Chapel visits North Allegheny. You can listen to the match starting at 6 p.m. on HSSN.

Another clash between teams with perfect section records happens in Section 1-AA when Indiana hosts Hampton.

On the boys side, it’s a clash between AAA and AA powers when Mars (10-0) visits Bethel Park (7-3) and a battle of top AA teams in Section 1 and Section 2 when Sewickley Academy (4-3) hosts North Catholic (3-0).