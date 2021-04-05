What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 6, 2021: Section series start on baseball diamond

Monday, April 5, 2021 | 10:56 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Louie Kegerreis scoops up a ball hit by Hempfield’s Michael Hosni for the last out on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Haymaker Park.

Some sunshine and temps in the mid 70s will be the backdrop Tuesday as most of the WPIAL baseball teams hit the diamond to begin section play.

The district has set up a different look to section play this spring in response to pandemic related concerns. Instead of playing every team in the section one time around, then reversing home field for a second go-around, this year, teams are playing back-to-back days against the same team.

This not only helps against the potential spread of the virus, but from a baseball perspective, forces teams to rely on their pitching depth in some of the top series in each section.

Some of the standout series this week that begin Tuesday include North Allegheny against Seneca Valley in 6A, Franklin Regional facing Penn-Trafford in 5A, Beaver vs. Blackhawk in 4A, Steel Valley taking on Keystone Oaks in 3A, Carmichaels against California in 2A and Bishop Canevin facing Monessen in A.

Recent success

Three years ago, Brownsville had a season to remember.

The Falcons soared to a district title with three close playoff wins, including a title-game victory over Avonworth to win the WPIAL Class 3A championship.

Two years ago, it was Yough’s turn to have a breakout season.

The Cougars were co-champions in Section 1-4A and were the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

However, after wins over Central Valley and South Park, the gold rush ended in the semifinals as Yough fell to eventual champion Beaver.

Now the two are Section 4-3A foes and will meet for the first of back-to-back contests on Cougar Mountain at Yough.

You can hear the game starting at 4 p.m. on HSSN.

Dogs and Cats

One of the few WPIAL softball section games set for Tuesday will be a Section 1-A contest as Union hosts Sewickley Academy.

Two years ago, these programs finished first and second in the section with the Scotties claiming the section crown while the Panthers finished two games back in second place.

Union was the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and reached the Class A title game where it lost to West Greene.

Sewickley Academy was the No. 4 seed in the Class A postseason and was knocked off by No. 5 Jefferson-Morgan in the district quarterfinals.

The Scotties have won four straight games against the Panthers with the last Sewickley Academy victory in the series coming in May of 2017, 7-5.