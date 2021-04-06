What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 7, 2021: Rams, Vikings meet again

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 | 10:33 PM

Just call the Pine-Richland and Central Catholic baseball programs the odd couple.

And if recent trends continue, you may be calling one of them champion by the end of spring.

The pattern these two have followed is an odd one.

In 2019, the most recent WPIAL baseball season, Pine-Richland was crowned Class 6A champions.

In 2017, the first year of six classifications, Pine-Richland ended up winning district gold.

In 2015, Central Catholic celebrated the school’s only WPIAL baseball championship.

This is 2021, another odd year.

The Rams are off to a 3-0 start while the Vikings are 2-2 following the Section 1-6A opener between the two on Tuesday. Pine-Richland won on the road, 8-3.

On Wednesday, the two square off again at Pine-Richland. You can watch the game starting at 4 p.m. on HSSN.

Until we meet again

When two section foes play in a close contest, you can’t wait for the rematch.

With the new WPIAL baseball section schedule, those teams will only have to wait 24 hours.

There were several district section games Tuesday decided by one run. Here are some of the rematches set for Wednesday.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny in Section 1-6A (Raiders won Tuesday, 2-1)

Knoch at Highlands in Section 1-4A (Golden Rams won Tuesday, 2-1)

Central Valley at Montour in Section 2-4A (Warriors won Tuesday, 5-4)

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem in Section 3-4A (Red Raiders won Tuesday, 11-10)

Freedom at Beaver Falls in Section 1-3A (Bulldogs won Tuesday, 7-6)

Avonworth at South Park in Section 2-3A (Antelopes won Tuesday, 5-4)

Valley at Derry in Section 3-3A (Vikings won Tuesday, 3-2)

Monessen at Bishop Canevin in Section 2-A (Greyhounds won Tuesday, 7-6)

Top 5A teams collide

In 2019, Trinity won the Section 3-5A softball title by two games over South Fayette and West Allegheny.

South Fayette was knocked off in the first round while Trinity lost in the quarterfinals.

West Allegheny, however, went on to win a third straight WPIAL 5A championship as the No. 10 seed.

These three are section rivals again in 2021, now calling Section 4 home.

The first head-to-head meeting is set for Wednesday when South Fayette hosts Trinity.

Both teams are undefeated thus far. The Lions are 4-0 while the sample size is smaller for the Hillers as they enter the game with a 1-0 record.