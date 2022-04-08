What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 8, 2022: Early season battles for 1st place on softball diamond

By:

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands pitcher Jaycee Haidze delivers during a game against Shaler on April 1.

Gray and cold and a chance of rain … welcome to another day of WPIAL softball.

If the weather holds out, it will be a busy day of section softball action with 55 scheduled games.

In Section 4-5A, three teams are tied for first place with 2-0 section records. Two of them meet Friday.

Trinity has won six of its first seven overall games along with its first two section contests. The Hillers visit West Allegheny. The Indians are 3-1 overall this season.

Both teams are tied for first place with Upper St. Clair.

In Section 3-2A, two teams are 2-0 and they collide for sole possession of first place.

Frazier, the 2019 2A state champion, is 3-0 overall and hosts Carmichaels on Friday. The Mighty Mikes are 4-1 overall.

Other softball Friday frays

While the two above matchups are for first place among teams that have played multiple section contests, there are six district softball games Friday pitting 1-0 teams against each other in early showdowns.

• In Section 1-6A, defending WPIAL champion Bethel Park visits Peters Township

• In Section 1-4A, Highlands travels to Burrell

• In Section 3-4A, defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Beaver is home to Hopewell

• In Section 2-3A, Avonworth hosts Ellwood City

• In Section 3-3A, Waynesburg Central is at South Allegheny

• In Section 2-A, defending WPIAL champion West Greene welcomes Mapletown

Friday night lax

There are a handful of boys and girls lacrosse matches Friday involving WPIAL teams.

One of the marque matchups is a rematch of a 2021 WPIAL Class 2A semifinal as defending champion Mars battles Hampton.

Last year, the Fightin’ Planets edged the Talbots, 16-13, to advance to the district title match. Mars beat Blackhawk to win the school’s first WPIAL girls lacrosse crown.

Hampton knows a thing or two about girls lacrosse titles. The Talbots won back-to-back district championships in 2017 and 2018.

Both teams are off to good starts this season.

Hampton is 3-1 with its lone loss coming against Class 3A power Seneca Valley. Mars is a perfect 4-0 this season.