What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 9, 2021: Early season showdown for softball powers

Thursday, April 8, 2021 | 11:23 PM

Tribune-Review file Elizabeth Forward’s Anna Resnik (6) races towards pitcher Kailey Larcinese (8) and catcher Brianna Sersevic (3) to celebrate their 3-0 win over Mt. Pleasant in the 2019 WPIAL Class 4A softball championship game.

Since expansion from four to six classes throughout the PIAA in softball four years ago, two programs have dominated the Class 4A landscape: Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward.

The Leopards won back-to-back WPIAL championships, beating Yough in the 2017 finals and Elizabeth Forward by a 5-4 score in the 2018 title game.

Two years ago, the Warriors once again reached the district finals, this time upending top seed Mt. Pleasant, 3-0.

Now these two Section 3-4A rivals meet for the first time Friday. The game will be played at the Washington Township Complex, home of the Leopards.

Both teams are off to strong starts again this season.

The Warriors are 2-0 in the section and 4-2 overall while the Leopards check in with a 1-0 section record, 3-1 overall.

Offensive in the South Hills

Two other softball section rivals who are off to good starts this spring collide in a Section 1-6A Friday frenzy.

It’s the section opener for both Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon.

The Black Hawks are a perfect 4-0 this young season while the Blue Devils sit at 4-1.

Offense should be easy to come by as both teams can rack up the runs.

Bethel Park is averaging 10 runs a game while Mt. Lebanon is averaging over 12 runs per game.

You can watch this South Hills showdown at 4:15 p.m. on HSSN.

Title-game rematch

The two teams that met in the most recent WPIAL Class 4A baseball championship game will do battle for a second straight day Friday.

On Thursday, Blackhawk held serve at home when it outslugged Beaver, 12-8.

The win improves the Cougars to 1-0 in Section 2-4A, 4-0 for the season.

Meanwhile, the 2019 district champion Bobcats are still searching for victory No. 1 in 2021. Beaver is now 0-2.

In the 2019 title game, Beaver defeated Blackhawk, 13-2.

The rematch Friday is at Beaver.