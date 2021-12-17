What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 16, 2021: Top teams meet in 6A boys basketball

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 8:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Matt McDonough shoots a 3-pointer against Butler last season.

Section 1 in Class 6A of WPIAL boys basketball has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years.

The section produced three district champions in the five-year span between 2016-2020.

Even though Upper St. Clair from Section 2 won gold in 6A last season, Section 1 was well represented deep into the 6A playoffs. In fact, four of the final eight teams were from Section 1.

Those four quarterfinalists are set to go head-to-head as section play begins for several teams in 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A on Friday.

Pine-Richland, the 2021 runner-up, will visit North Allegheny while 2021 semifinalist and 2020 champion Butler host Seneca Valley.

NA is off to a 3-0 start and already has a section win under its belt. Both the Golden Tornado (2-1) and the Raiders (1-2) are o-1 in the section while this is the section opener for the Rams, who are 1-2 this season.

You can listen to both games at 8 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Golden hangover

With many teams tipping off their section schedule Friday, only two WPIAL boys basketball teams have yet to begin their season.

However, both have good excuses.

WPIAL and PIAA football 4A champion Aliquippa and 3A champion Central Valley have yet to play a boys basketball game because of the extended seasons by both that concluded with state gold in Hershey last week.

The Quips finally hit the floor on Friday when they travel to Rochester.

Despite finishing as the Class A runner-up to Bishop Canevin last season, the Rams are still searching for their first win of the season after losing their first three games.

Central Valley was also scheduled to begin its season, but the Warriors’ game at Ambridge has been postponed until Feb. 2.

‘Tis the season

‘Twas a week before Christmas and all through the house, some district girls basketball teams have packed up and headed south.

A pair of WPIAL girls hoops teams are playing in the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday.

Greensburg Salem will play Preston (WV) while South Park will battle Chouteau-Maize (OK). Both teams are schedule to play three games before heading home. The Golden Lions and Eagles played each other Thursday, with Greensburg Salem coming away with a 48-35 victory.

The defending WPIAL 5A champions are also on the road this weekend.

Chartiers Valley is playing in the Super Games at the Shore tournament in Holmdel, N.J.

The Colts open up Friday against Red Bank Regional (NJ).