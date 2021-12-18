What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 17, 2021: Boys hoops showcase in Westmoreland County

Friday, December 17, 2021 | 7:29 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Anton Good jump passes the ball over Greensburg Central Catholic defenders last season.

With holiday tournaments right around the corner, Saturday features several one-day events showcasing some of the top basketball teams from around the district.

One such event is the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase featuring eight boys basketball games at two sites.

The slate at Hempfield includes:

• Ligonier Valley vs. Greensburg Salem at 12 p.m.

• Monessen vs. Mt. Pleasant at 1:45 p.m.

• Belle Vernon at Hempfield at 3:30 p.m.

• Southmoreland vs. Kiski Area at 5:15 p.m.

The schedule of games at Jeannette is:

• Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Norwin at 12 p.m.

• Valley vs. Burrell at 1:45 p.m.

• Latrobe at Jeannette at 3:30 p.m.

• Yough vs. Derry at 5:15 p.m.

There are five boys and girls games at The Clash at New Castle and three boys and girls games in the Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills.

Saturday showdowns

There are several standout nonsection girls basketball games set for Saturday.

A pair of Class 6A undefeated teams clash when Norwin visits Mt. Lebanon. Both the Knights and Blue Devils are off to 3-0 starts.

Another contest featuring 3-0 teams has Oakland Catholic hosting North Catholic.

Finally, Class 5A powers meet when undefeated Mars at 4-0 visits South Fayette. The Lions are 3-1 through their first four games.

Wrestling tournaments too

Several WPIAL wrestling teams are on the road Saturday, taking part in some of the bigger wrestling tournaments in and out of the state.

Defending district 3A champion Waynesburg is participating in the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware while West Allegheny and South Side are in the Hoppel Tournament at Beaver Local High School in Ohio.

The King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain has Class 2A champion Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Latrobe, Seneca Valley and Thomas Jefferson participating while the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College has Armstrong, Ligonier Valley, McGuffey, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny and Trinity taking part.