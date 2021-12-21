What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 21, 2021: Butler, Pine-Richland boys to square off

By:

Monday, December 20, 2021 | 7:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney scores against Penn-Trafford last season.

Last year, the Pine-Richland boys basketball team finished tied in the loss column with North Allegheny for first place in Section 1-6A. The Rams reached the 6A title game before falling to Upper St. Clair.

Part of Pine-Richland’s success in the section was going 2-1 head-to-head against then defending 6A champion Butler.

Because there are only five teams in Section 1, it was decided those school would play each other three times in the current two-year scheduling cycle.

The first of three regular season meetings between the Golden Tornado and the Rams is Tuesday night at Pine-Richland.

The Rams were preseason No. 1 in 6A, but have struggled out of the gate, losing three of their first four games, including their section opener to NA.

The Golden Tornado has won three of their first four, but the one loss was to North Hills in their section opener. Butler is 1-1 in section play.

You can listen to the game on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Top 4 Tuesday

Two WPIAL boys basketball sections have the top four teams in the latest standings colliding Tuesday.

In Section 4-5A, Shaler (3-2) visits Mars (3-0) while Highlands (3-0) hosts Hampton (3-1).

Both the Titans and Fightin’ Planets are 1-0, tied for first place with the Talbots at 1-0. This will be the Golden Rams’ section opener.

In Section 1-4A, North Catholic (3-0) hosts Derry (3-2) while Deer Lakes (3-1) visits Freeport (2-2)

The battle of the Trojans will break a tie as both Derry and North Catholic are 1-0, currently tied for first place with the Lancers at 1-0. The Yellowjackets will be tipping off their section schedule Tuesday.

You can watch Derry at North Catholic and listen to Hampton at Highlands at 7:30 p.m on Trib HSSN.

Girls two for Tuesday

There are only a handful of section games slated in WPIAL girls basketball Tuesday, but two of them are standout contests.

Baldwin visits Upper St. Clair in a Section 2-6A early season showdown. Both teams are 1-0 in the section with the Panthers a perfect 4-0 while the Highlanders have won four of their first five games overall.

The other is a battle of top teams in Section 2-3A when South Park hosts Waynesburg.

The Eagles are 3-1 overall and have yet to play a section game. The Raiders have won five of their first six, including their section opener last week over Bentworth.