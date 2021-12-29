What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 29, 2021: Top wrestlers hit Powerade mats

By:

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 7:49 PM

Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary (top) wrestles Waynesburg’s Joseph Simon (bottom) in the 113-pound final of last year’s Powerade Wrestling Tournament.

One of the top regular season high school wrestling tournaments in the country is back in its normal place at its regular site.

Due to covid-19 shutdowns last December, the Powerade Wrestling Tournament was moved to the final week of January and held at the Monroeville Convention Center.

This year, the 55th annual tournament takes place Wednesday and Thursday back at Canon-McMillan.

The tournament will feature 27 teams from the WPIAL and 66 teams total. There are seven defending champions and 15 runner-up wrestlers from last year returning this season.

You can listen to the tournament starting with the quarterfinals and consolation bouts at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Trib HSSN.

Boys holiday hoops

Among others, the boys basketball holiday tournaments set for Wednesday include action from the Apollo-Ridge, Aquinas Academy, Avella, Charleroi, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Greensburg Salem, Hampton, Kiski Area, Laurel Highlands, Laurel, Monessen, Montour, Moon, Neshannock, Northgate, Penn-Trafford, South Allegheny, South Fayette, St. Joseph’s and Trinity holiday tournaments.

It is Day 2 of the annual C.J. Betters Tournament at the Beaver County Golden Dome.

The schedule for Wednesday includes:

• Beaver vs. Beaver Falls at 2 p.m.

• Freedom vs. Blackhawk at 3:30 p.m.

• New Castle vs. Ambridge at 5 p.m.

• Rochester vs. Central Valley at 6:30 p.m.

• Pine-Richland vs. Aliquippa at 8 p.m.

Girls tournament basketball

The girls basketball slate for Wednesday includes action from the Apollo-Ridge, Burgettstown, Butler, Elizabeth Forwards, Hampton, Highlands, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Laurel, Mapletown, McGuffey, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Shady Side Academy, Shenango and St. Joseph’s holiday tournaments.

It is the second and final day of the Cal U Holiday Tournament with eight teams competing at Cal (Pa.).

The Wednesday schedule is:

• Upper St. Clair vs. Belle Vernon at 11 a.m.

• Buckhannon-Upshur (WV) vs. South Allegheny at 1 p.m.

• Thomas Jefferson vs. West Greene at 5 p.m.

• Plum vs. Southmoreland at 7 p.m.