What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 30, 2021: Closing the books on an eventful 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 6:32 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page grabs a rebound past Latrobe’s Anna Rafferty during the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball semifinals on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Chartiers Valley High School.

Welcome to the final day of high school sports in 2021.

It took a while to get going this year.

Due to a mandated shutdown by Gov. Tom Wolf, the winter high school sports season was “on break” from Dec. 12, 2020 through Jan. 7, 2021.

The year 2021 was marked by getting back on track after the covid-19 global pandemic wreaked havoc in 2020.

While there were still some pauses here and there and protocols are still a very real thing, the hope is that first step this year leads to a bigger second step in 2022.

Holiday hoops conclude

The holiday tournaments conclude Thursday.

Among the boys tournaments wrapping up include Deer Lakes, Greensburg Salem, Kiski Area, Laurel Highlands, Shady Side Academy and Trinity.

The girls holiday tournaments hosted by WPIAL schools concluding Thursday include Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Mapletown and Shady Side Academy.

There are also several nonsection girls and boys basketball games to conclude the year on Thursday.

Two girls games have Sto-Rox at Avonworth and Beth-Center at Geibel Catholic, while there are three boys non-tournament contests: Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, Aliquippa hosting Farrell and Seton LaSalle at Sto-Rox.

The final tip-off of 2021 will be the Jeannette at Greensburg Salem game, scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. in concluding the Greensburg Salem tournament.

Powerade finals

Day 1 and the preliminaries and quarterfinals matches are in the books from the 2021 Powerade Wrestling Tournament.

Action continues with a full day Thursday, starting with the semifinals at 9:30 a.m.

The consolation and championship finals are schedule for 4 p.m. at Canon-McMillan.

You can listen to the full day of mat action here on Trib HSSN.