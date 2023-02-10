What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 10-11, 2023: Crunch time in boys basketball playoff races

Friday, February 10, 2023 | 12:08 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Michael Mathias drives against Peters Township’s Brendan McCullough on Jan. 17.

Section play for WPIAL boys basketball teams concludes Friday. There are playoff spots up for grabs with as many as 15 postseason tickets that could be punched and four section championships to be decided in head-to-head contests.

Three of the four are matchups between teams that have clinched at least a share of the section title and teams hoping to tie and also receive a plaque.

The other game is one that could determine an outright champion. It is in Section 1-5A as Peters Township (17-3) hosts Bethel Park (12-6).

This is the section finale for the Indians, who are 8-1 in the section. The visiting Black Hawks are 7-1.

Peters Township defeated Bethel Park, 75-68, on Jan. 17.

BP visits Thomas Jefferson in a make-up game Saturday. If Bethel Park wins Friday, then its game against TJ is for first place. A Hawks win gives BP the section crown outright; a Jaguars victory leaves a three-way tie for the section championship.

If PT wins Friday, it finishes first and the Bethel Park-Thomas Jefferson game is for second place.

The other three games to determine boys hoops section crowns on Friday are:

• In Section 3-4A, Laurel Highlands (8-1, 18-2) visits front-running Uniontown (9-0, 18-2) with the possible No. 2 seed in Class 4A up for grabs as well.

• In Section 1-3A, section leader Mohawk (10-1, 19-1) travels to rival Neshannock (9-2, 14-5).

• In Section 3-3A, Shady Side Academy (9-2, 14-5) hosts first-place Deer Lakes (10-1, 13-7).

All five games Friday and Saturday can been seen here on Trib HSSN.

Win and you’re in

While several teams need victories Friday to clinch a playoff spot, only two of them are squaring off in a win-and-you’re-in showdown.

It also happens to be a battle of northern neighboring rivals.

In Section 1-3A, Ellwood City (6-5, 14-7) visits Riverside (5-6, 8-13).

The winner clinches a playoff berth while the loser turns in their uniforms next week.

Riverside beat Ellwood City last month, 50-47. Because of that win, if the Panthers prevail at home, they will win the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Wolverines.

Other teams who need a win to get in:

• Hempfield (3-6, 8-13) can clinch a playoff spot in Section 2-6A with a win over visiting Norwin (4-5, 12-8).

• Ringgold (2-7, 4-17) can clinch a Section 1-5A playoff spot with a win at Trinity (3-6, 8-12).

• Chartiers Valley (4-5) can clinch a Section 4-5A playoff spot with a win at North Hills (7-2, 16-5).

• South Fayette (4-5, 11-9) can clinch a Section 4-5A playoff spot with a win at West Allegheny (1-8, 8-13). If Chartiers Valley and South Fayette both lose, they will both qualify.

• Southmoreland (2-7, 12-9) can clinch a Section 3-4A playoff spot with a win at home against Albert Gallatin (0-9. 3-14) and an Elizabeth Forward (3-6, 7-13) loss at Belle Vernon. (5-4, 10-10).

• Avonworth (3-6, 7-13) can clinch a Section 4-4A playoff spot with a win at West Mifflin (4-5, 9-10) and a Montour (4-5, 8-13) home win over Quaker Valley (8-1, 14-5).

• Mt. Pleasant (4-7, 5-15) can clinch a Section 4-3A playoff berth with a win at Washington (9-2, 14-4) and a McGuffey (5-6, 11-10) loss at Waynesburg (1-10, 3-18) and a Charleroi (4-7, 9-12) loss at Yough (9-2, 14-7).

• South Side (2-7, 6-14) can clinch a Section 1-2A playoff spot with a home win against Sewickley Academy (0-9, 3-17) and a Laurel (3-6, 6-14) loss to visiting Northgate (6-3, 15-6).

• Western Beaver (3-6, 10-11) can clinch a Section 1-A playoff spot with a home win over Rochester (6-3, 9-12)

• Avella (3-6, 6-15) can clinch a Section 1-A playoff spot with a win at Union on Friday. If Western Beaver and Avella both lose, they will both qualify.

All in?

There is a chance all six teams from Section 3-5A could qualify for the upcoming district playoffs.

Already, Gateway (8-1, 14-5), Kiski Area (5-4, 11-10) and McKeesport (5-4, 8-10) have clinched.

The other three teams — Franklin Regional (3-6, 9-11), Latrobe (3-6, 8-13) and Penn-Trafford (2-6, 6-15) — are tied for fourth place.

On Friday, Franklin Regional is at McKeesport, Latrobe visits Gateway and Penn-Trafford hosts Kiski Area.

If any two of them win, they would both qualify. If all three win or all three lose, they would all qualify.

Girls win and you’re in

The final WPIAL girls basketball playoff spot will be determined Friday when Shaler (6-5, 15-6) hosts Fox Chapel (6-5, 12-8) in Section 2-5A.

The winner finishes in fourth place and qualifies for the WPIAL playoffs along with Armstrong, Mars and Hampton in that section.

The Foxes beat the Titans, 44-38, on Jan. 17.

Shaler has won five of its last six while Fox Chapel is trying to end a three-game losing streak.

PIAA team wrestling concludes

On Thursday, three Class 3A and two 2A WPIAL wrestling teams began the 2023 PIAA team wrestling championships.

Four of the five picked up first-round victories — Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Waynesburg and Hempfield.

On Friday, the quarterfinals and semifinals take place at the Giant Center in Hershey, along with Round 1 and Round 2 consolation bouts.

The weekend concludes Saturday with the Round 3, Round 4 and Consolation Finals along with the Championship Finals.

Burrell is the only WPIAL team to win a Class 2A state championship, beating Bermudian Springs in 2008.

Four District 7 schools have combined to win six PIAA Class 3A team wrestling crowns.

Canon-McMillan won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, Franklin Regional repeated in 2014 and 2015, Connellsville was the first PIAA champ from the WPIAL in 2005 and Waynesburg captured state gold in 2021.