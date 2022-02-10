What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 10, 2022: Head-to-head battle for section crown

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 8:49 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Chloe Pordash scores late in the second half of a 2020 state playoff game against Penns Manor.

For most of the district girls basketball teams, Thursday marks the end of the fight — the end of battling for section crowns, playoff positioning and postseason berths.

However, of the 19 sections in WPIAL girls basketball, only one title is coming down to a head-to-head matchup on the final night.

Serra Catholic has already clinched at least a share of the title in Section 2-2A. The Eagles, runners-up a year ago in the classification, are a perfect 9-0 in the section and 17-1 overall.

They visit a Seton LaSalle team that at 8-1 has only one section blemish, a 59-39 loss at Serra Catholic 17 days ago.

The Eagles have won four straight since their only loss, a one-point setback at Belle Vernon.

The Rebels have won four of their last five games since the loss at Serra.

Both teams are led by two of the top scorers in the district.

Seton LaSalle has sophomore Mallory Daly, who is averaging 24.5 points per game, while Serra Catholic is paced by senior Chloe Pordash, who has scored nearly 17 points per game.

You can watch all the action on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Win and you’re in

While several girls basketball teams need to win and get some help to make the WPIAL playoffs, four teams control their own destiny and can qualify with a win Thursday.

In Section 1-5A, Lincoln Park is in if it can win at home over Oakland Catholic.

In Section 2-4A, Central Valley clinches with a win at Beaver. The bonus for the Warriors is they also clinch if Hopewell loses to Montour.

In Section 4-2A, both Ellis School and Springdale can earn a playoff berth with a victory Thursday. The Tigers host Winchester Thurston while the Dynamos travel to Apollo-Ridge.

State grappling

The PIAA team wrestling tournament continues Thursday with first-round matches from the Giant Center in Hershey.

The WPIAL is well represented with four Class 3A teams and three schools in the Class 2A tournament.

In Class 3A, Latrobe faces District 1 champion Council Rock South, Connellsville battles District 12 champion LaSalle College, and Canon-McMillan squares off with District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, all at 6 p.m.

WPIAL champion Waynesburg goes up against Dallastown in an opening-round match at 8 p.m.

In 2A, Burgettstown opens against District 9 champion Brookville, and Burrell is matched up with District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt with both matches set for 2 p.m. WPIAL champion Quaker Valley will be challenged by Saucon Valley at 4 p.m.

The winners advance to the state quarterfinals Friday while the losers drop to the double elimination consolation round.

Waynesburg is the defending champion in 3A while District 10 power Reynolds defends its state crown in 2A.

The Raiders’ state title run last year was the first by a WPIAL team since Franklin Regional won the 3A crown in 2015.