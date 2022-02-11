What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 11, 2022: Are section champs in mood to share?

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Payton Wehner scores during a Section 3-6A game against Fox Chapel on Jan. 18.

The final night of section play in WPIAL boys basketball comes down to a Class 6A version of a two-for-one sale.

While North Hills has long since clinched the Section 1-6A title, the other two section races are going down to the wire.

Both defending district champion Upper St. Clair and Fox Chapel have secured a share of their section crowns. On Friday night, we find out if the championship is theirs outright or if they have to share their fancy tiara.

Upper St. Clair (7-2) visits Mt. Lebanon (6-3) on Friday. The Panthers used some last-second magic from senior Tanner O’Grady in the first meeting. O’Grady beat the buzzer on a baseline jumper to beat the Blue Devils, 48-46.

Fox Chapel (9-0) visits Central Catholic (8-1) on Friday. The Foxes didn’t need any late heroics from anybody the first time around as senior Eli Yofan scored 18 points in a 54-37 pasting of the Vikings.

If Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic win at home, there will be co-champs, which will make the WPIAL basketball steering committee’s job a lot more interesting at the top of 6A.

Win and you’re in

While there are no head-to-head matchups Friday with a playoff berth at stake for both teams, there are nine district boys teams that can clinch a postseason spot with a victory.

The nervous nine are:

• Norwin hosting Penn-Trafford

• Hempfield hosting Greensburg Salem

• Moon at West Allegheny

• Kiski Area at Latrobe

• Woodland Hills at Penn Hills

• Franklin Regional hosting Gateway

• Southmoreland hosting Yough

• Bentworth hosting California

• Nazareth Prep at Cornell

The playoff brackets will be unveiled at 5 p.m. Monday only on Trib HSSN.

More state grappling

While it was an empty start to the PIAA team wrestling tournament for the three Class 2A teams from the WPIAL, it was a near-perfect start for the Class 3A teams from District 7.

WPIAL champion and defending state 3A winner Waynesburg is headed to the quarterfinals, following a first-round win in Hershey on Thursday.

They are joined in the quarterfinals by Latrobe and Connellsville.

The Raiders will face District 6 champion Mifflin County on Friday afternoon while Latrobe takes on District 3 runner-up Central Dauphin and Connellsville battles District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic.

The other 3A team from the WPIAL, Canon-McMillan, lost to Bethlehem Catholic and faces elimination in the consolation bracket when it goes up against LaSalle College on Friday morning.

All three teams from District 7 in Class 2A lost in the first round and now face round one opponents in the consolation bracket.

WPIAL champion Quaker Valley will take on Forest Hills, Burrell battles Corry, and Burgettstown goes up against Faith Christian.