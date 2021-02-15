What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 16, 2021: Quaker Valley gets busy

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 10:06 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley senior James Davis makes a pass during practice on Nov. 23, 2020

Because of some covid-related stoppages this season, some teams will be busy campers over the next 10 days or so.

None will be busier than the Quaker Valley boys team.

It’s not only about quantity — the Quakers play six section games in the next nine days — it’s also about quantity.

Quaker Valley has two section games against first-place Lincoln Park, two against fourth-place Central Valley and one against third-place Montour. The combined section record of those three teams is 23-5.

Game 1 of that killer stretch is Tuesday at home against Lincoln Park. You can watch that game at 7:30 p.m. on HSSN.

History anyone?

Three years ago, Penn Hills and Fox Chapel were not only section foes, they also finished tied for second place in Section 3-6A, one game behind Woodland Hills.

Woodland Hills drew the No. 2 seed and Fox Chapel the No. 3 seed in the 2018 WPIAL Class 6A basketball tournament.

The Foxes enjoyed a first-round bye and then were eliminated by No. 6 seed and defending champion Pine-Richland.

The Wolverines had a bye, squeaked past Canon-McMillan and then also lost to Pine-Richland in the semifinals.

Meanwhile Penn Hills was the No. 5 seed and beat Upper St. Clair, Central Catholic and Mt. Lebanon before beating Pine-Richland in the title game, 60-56.

Putting that little history lesson aside, Fox Chapel visits Penn Hills on Tuesday in a big nonsection clash between 6A and 5A powers. You can listen to the game on HSSN.

Sub-sectionals begin

The WPIAL individual wrestling postseason begins on Tuesday with the Class AA sub-sectionals.

The event will be held at these six locations:

• Section 1A: Chartiers-Houston

• Section 1B: West Greene

• Section 2A: Freedom

• Section 2B: Montour

• Section 3A: Burrell

• Section 3B: Southmoreland

The top two qualifiers from each weight class advance to the Class AA sectionals Friday at Canon-McMillan.

The WPIAL Class AA championships will also be at Canon Mac on Saturday afternoon on HSSN.