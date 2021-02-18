What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 19, 2021: Seeds up for grabs in Class 6A hoops

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 11:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Royce Parham scores over North Allegheny defenders during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

In the last week, both of these boys basketball teams defeated Section 1-6A front runner North Allegheny to cut the gap between the Tigers and the field.

Now, North Hills will host Seneca Valley on Friday with seeding implications in play in the upcoming 6A open postseason tournament.

The Indians knocked off North Allegheny, 60-41, last Friday. Then on Wednesday, the Raiders defeated NA, 71-70.

Seneca Valley is 5-5 in the section and 8-9 overall and has won two straight for only the second time this season.

North Hills checks in at 2-7 in the section and 4-9 overall. The Indians lost back-to-back games to Butler since the North Allegheny win.

This is the third meeting between the teams with Seneca Valley prevailing in the first two games, 82-75 and 73-71.

You can watch the game starting at 7 p.m. on HSSN.

Fight for first

Sections champions will be crowned in sections that complete their schedule or where there is a clear-cut winner.

Both are in play in Section 2-2A boys basketball.

Fort Cherry, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston and Northgate have all finished their section schedule, and only one game remains for Sto-Rox and Carlynton.

Those two teams meet at Carlynton on Friday with the section title at stake.

Both the Vikings and Cougars are 8-1 in the section.

Carlynton is 11-2 overall and has won four in a row since losing, 67-52, at Sto-Rox.

The Vikings are 8-5 and had also won four straight before falling to Imani Christian on Wednesday.

Sectionals begin

After a week of sub-sectional individual wrestling, the WPIAL will set its championship field in Class AA on Friday with the district sectional tournaments.

All three AA individual section tournaments will be held at Canon-McMillan.

The top two qualifiers from each weight class advance to the Class AA championships on Saturday afternoon at Canon-McMillan.

The WPIAL Class AAA sectionals will be at four sites on Saturday morning.

HSSN will have broadcast coverage of the AA Section 1 tournament along with a video stream from the Section 2 and 3 tournaments on Friday starting at 7 p.m.