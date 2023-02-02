TribLIVE Logo
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 2, 2023: Girls basketball teams look to break section logjams

Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 12:05 AM

Whether or not the groundhog sees its shadow Thursday, an early spring or a longer winter will not affect the five-team chase in the crowded top of Section 2-5A in WPIAL girls basketball.

The top five teams are separated by only two games with either two or three section games remaining.

On Thursday, Hampton (13-5) visits Armstrong (16-3).

The Talbots are tied for first place with Mars (13-4), both with 7-2 section records. They are a half-game ahead of the River Hawks, who are 7-3.

The other two teams in the crowded pack are Fox Chapel (6-4, 12-7) and Shaler (5-4, 14-5).

On Friday, the front-running Fightin’ Planets face the host Titans.

Hampton is trying to even the score after losing 52-32 at Armstrong on Jan. 9.

Junior Kyla Fitzgerald had 18 points to lead the River Hawks while junior Meghan Murray had a game-high 19 points for the Talbots.

Class 3A fights for first

There are two district girls basketball sections in Class 3A that are crowded at the top with three-team chases for first place.

Avonworth (6-1, 12-5) has a one-game lead over Keystone Oaks (5-2, 13-6) and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-2, 12-6).

On Thursday, the Antelopes host the Golden Eagles.

The only section loss suffered by Avonworth this season was on Jan. 9 at Keystone Oaks, 55-48.

Senior Eriona Neal led KO with 19 points while sophomore Greta O’Brien had a game-high 20 points for the ‘Lopes.

Also on Thursday, OLSH travels to East Allegheny (0-7, 3-12).

In Section 4-3A, Waynesburg (6-1, 16-2) has a one-game advantage over both Yough (5-2, 10-8) and South Park (5-2, 9-10).

The Raiders can take a big step toward a section crown when they host the Cougars on Thursday. Yough handed Waynesburg its only section loss Jan. 9 up on Cougar Mountain, 44-38.

Seniors Mikalah Chewning and Laney Gerdich each had 14 points for the Cougars while junior Josie Horne had 12 to pace the Raiders.

On Thursday, South Park visits Charleroi (3-4, 8-8). The Cougars have a one-game lead over McGuffey for fourth place in the section.

Class A deadlock

After Thursday’s action, there is only one week left in the WPIAL regular season.

Thus the winner of the Section 2-A showdown in the Mon Valley will take a big step toward a section championship.

West Greene (10-7) visits Monessen (12-4) with both teams tied for first place with 6-1 section records.

The Greyhounds’ lone section loss was to the Pioneers back in December, 45-42.

That also happens to be the last time Monessen lost. They currently have a 10-game winning streak.

West Greene’s only section loss was to Avella last week, 64-49. The Pioneers have lost two of their last three games overall.

