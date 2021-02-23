What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 23, 2021: Playoff brackets to be unveiled

By:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 12:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Rian Fitzgerald drives to the basket against South Allegheny’s Omar Faulkner during their game on Feb. 17, 2021, in Fox Chapel. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Thompson Lau (right) celebrates with Owen Martens after defeating South Allegheny on Feb. 17, 2021, in Fox Chapel. Previous Next

Welcome to the biggest party ever thrown by the WPIAL.

Everybody was invited, and 235 boys and girls district basketball teams accepted a berth in the 2021 open basketball playoffs.

Every game through the preliminary round, first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at the home court of the higher seeded team.

The preliminary rounds will be played on Saturday and Monday, first-round games on March 1, 2, 3 and 4, quarterfinals on March 5, 6 and 8 and semifinals on March 9, 10 and 11.

Here is the breakdown for each bracket:

Boys Class 6A: 17 teams, one preliminary round game

Boys 5A, Boys 3A, Boys 2A: 23 teams, seven preliminary round games

Boys 4A: 21 teams, five preliminary round games

Boys A, Girls 6A: 15 teams, top seed receives a first-round bye

Girls 5A: 26 teams, the biggest field, eight preliminary round games

Girls 4A: 19 teams, three preliminary round games

Girls 3A: 18 teams, two preliminary round games

Girls 2A: 21 teams, five preliminary round games

Girls A: 13 teams, top three seeds will receive first-round byes

The district boys and girls basketball brackets will be unveiled during the WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show on Tuesday at 7 p.m., only here on HSSN.

Howdy neighbor

Some of the best boys basketball being played in 2021 is taking place in a 1.2 mile area east of the city of Pittsburgh.

Just over one mile separates Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy.

The two Fox Chapel neighbors have dominated in their respective classifications. Heading into Monday’s action, they are a combined 26-3 overall.

Shady Side Academy is 11-1 and will be one of the top three seeds in the Class 3A brackets with an outside chance at earning the top seed.

Fox Chapel is 15-2, and if not the top-seed in Class 6A, will be the No. 2 seed for the second straight postseason.

The Foxes host the Bulldogs in a marquee matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sparty vs. Prexie

Brentwood and Washington have been No. 1 and 2 in Section 4-3A boys basketball all season.

On Tuesday, they meet at Washington with first place or a share of first place up for grabs in the second meeting of the season between the two.

On Jan. 30, the Spartans used a big third quarter to take control of the top spot in the section with a thrilling 55-54 triumph over the Little Prexies. Chase Rosing scored 18 points for Brentwood while Tayshawn Levy led Washington with 17 points.

Since then though, Brentwood has lost its grip on first place, losing section games to McGuffey and Charleroi.

Washington has won five straight section games since that road loss.

You can hear this 3A showdown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on HSSN.