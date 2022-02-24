What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 24, 2022: Odds against underdogs in Class 5A

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells is fouled by Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher during a 2021 WPIAL Class 5A semifinal.

Welcome to Quarterfinals Thursday, the second of three nights of WPIAL basketball second-round games.

Since expansion to six classifications five years ago, everybody talks about the depth of the boys Class 5A postseason every year.

However, that has not been the case. Only once has a team seeded lower than No. 5 reached the semifinals, and that was when Laurel Highlands turned a No. 8 seed into district gold with its 2020 championship run.

Laurel Highlands (22-0) now has the target as the top seed. On Thursday, the Mustangs host No. 8 Hampton.

The other two “longshots,” according to history, are No. 7 Shaler (14-9) traveling to No. 2 New Castle (21-1) and No. 6 Gateway (14-5) visiting No. 3 Mars (21-2).

No. 5 seeds have had just as much success as No. 4 seeds in reaching the semifinals in boys 5A. No. 4 Penn Hills (18-4) hosts No. 5 Highlands (17-6) in the 4-5 contest.

Unexpected home game

South Allegheny was given the No. 5 seed in the boys Class 3A tournament.

The runners-up from a year ago thought that if they defeated Brentwood in the opening round and No. 4 Seton LaSalle knocked off Steel Valley, the Gladiators would face the Rebels at Seton LaSalle or a neutral court.

SA took care of business with 19-point win over Brentwood, but the Ironmen pulled off the first-round stunner by ousting the Rebels, 70-62, behind a huge game by junior Cruce Brookins, who scored 30 points.

Now the Gladiators get an unexpected home game Thursday as the host the Ironmen.

Could another upset be in the making? The two Section 3 foes split their two games this season with the Steel Valley (11-11) winning late last month, 55-52, at South Allegheny (16-6).

Star power

Two of the top players in the district will square off in one of four Class 2A quarterfinals games Thursday when Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) hosts Seton LaSalle (16-6) in the much-anticipated No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup.

The Centurions have been led all year by senior Bailey Kuhns.

She averaged 16 points per game in the regular season, but she cranked it up in the first round of the playoffs, scoring 23 points in a 24-point win over Chartiers-Houston.

The Rebels’ top gun is sophomore Mallory Daly. Her 23.9 points per average is third among WPIAL girls.

Seton LaSalle showed some depth in a first-round win, 48-35, over Sto-Rox. Senior Ava Dursi led the Rebels in scoring with 17 points.

Vacation over

Four Class A girls basketball teams enjoyed first-round byes and will fish in the postseason pool for the first time Thursday.

Defending champion Rochester (16-4) has been off 10 days as it prepares to host St. Joseph (9-13).

It has been 12 days for Aquinas Academy (12-6) since its last game. The Crusaders host Monessen (17-5).

However, it’s been a full two weeks for both Union (19-1) and West Greene (18-3) that will test the question of rest or rust. Both last played Feb. 10.

The Scotties entertain Eden Christian Academy (10-10) while the Pioneers host Bishop Canevin (14-9).