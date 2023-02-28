What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 28, 2023: Class 6A boys to battle for spot in finals

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Cole Sullivan grabs a rebound over Baldwin’s Christian Forgacs during a WPIAL Class 6A boys quarterfinal Feb. 24.

We close out the month of February with the final night of WPIAL semifinals basketball.

Fifteen years ago, Central Catholic won its first and only WPIAL basketball championship, beating Moon in the Class 4A finals, 55-54.

The Vikings are two wins from a second district crown after escaping the quarterfinals last week with an overtime victory over Baldwin.

Senior Dante DePante scored 34 points for the Vikings while the trio of junior Cole Sullivan, senior Debaba Tshiebwe and senior Randy Wilkerson scored 11 points each.

Central Catholic (14-9) is set to face Upper St. Clair (15-8) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Peters Township.

The Panthers had a big lead over Seneca Valley in the quarters and then held on for dear life, 45-43.

USC had a similar drought before winning the 2021 Class 6A championship over Pine-Richland. It had been 16 years since the Panthers downed rival Mt. Lebanon in the 2005 4A finals.

In the other semifinal, top seed New Castle (21-2) takes on Mt. Lebanon (16-7) at 8 p.m. at North Allegheny.

The Blue Devils have two championships in the last 13 years, winning in 2010 and 2019.

Gold is a familiar color to the Red Hurricane. They are trying to win their eighth championship since 2012.

New Castle has never won a 6A championship.

North stars

While Northgate has quietly enjoyed a strong season, its two stars were soaring last week in two postseason wins.

In the first round, senior Stephen Goetz scored 35 points and went over 1,000 points for his career in the Flames’ 89-65 win over Jeannette.

In the quarterfinals, it was junior Josh Williams’ turn to go over 1,000 points for his career in scoring 28 points to lead Northgate over Clairton, 67-48.

Now Northgate (18-6) battles No. 2 seed Bishop Canevin (20-4) at 8 p.m. in the second game of a boys Class 2A doubleheader at West Allegheny.

The Crusaders were led by senior Geno DeFrank’s 18 points while senior Shea Champine had 16 in the 64-57 quarterfinals victory over Serra Catholic.

In the opening game at West A on Tuesday, top seed Aliquippa (18-6) plays Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) at 6 p.m.

Senior Donovan Walker scored 16 in leading the Quips past Shenango in the second round, 63-37.

Junior Franco Alvarez erupted for 33 points as the Centurions rolled past Eden Christian Academy, 73-54.

POW vs. TOW

Trib HSSN’s girls basketball team of the week from last week, Woodland Hills, prepares to battle the HSSN player of the week, senior Maddie Webber, and her South Fayette teammates.

The game is one of two semifinals in girls Class 5A that will determine the finalists for Saturday.

The Wolverines are proudly wearing the Cinderella glass slipper as the No. 12 seed still playing into the third round.

Woodland Hills survived slow starts in both playoff games but rallied to upset both No. 5 seed Armstrong, 53-48, and No. 4 seed Trinity, 51-40.

A slow start would not be a good idea against the top seed and defending champion South Fayette.

The Lions have scored 142 points in two impressive wins, by 43 points over Plum and 21 points over Penn-Trafford.

Webber scored 52 points in the two wins, including 39 points in the quarterfinals victory.

South Fayette (22-2) against Woodland Hills (13-11) will be played at 6 p.m. at Peters Township.

The other semifinal has Oakland Catholic (21-3) against McKeesport (20-4) at 8 p.m. at Gateway.

It’s the third meeting of the year between the Eagles and Tigers.

Oakland Catholic won both of the Section 3-5A contests this year by eight and six points.

Third time’s a charm?

The two Class 4A girls semifinals are battles between section foes and in each case, one team is going for the sweep.

Top-seeded Blackhawk (20-3) faces Quaker Valley (16-7) at 6 p.m. at North Allegheny while No. 2 seed North Catholic (20-3) goes up against Highlands (16-7).

The Cougars were challenged by the Quakers in the first Section 2-4A meeting, winning by 11 points, before blowing out QV in the second game by 33 points.

The top two teams in Section 1 met twice, with the Trojans beating the Golden Rams by 28 points and by 14 points.

Tuesday’s consolation games

The WPIAL has returned to play-back games, allowing teams to earn their spot and seed for the PIAA state basketball playoffs.

The fourth batch of consolation games takes place Tuesday for boys 5A, boys A, girls 3A and girls 2A.

Boys 5A consolations

• Third place: Gateway (17-6) at North Hills (19-6), 7 p.m.

• Fifth place: South Fayette (15-10) vs. Mars (16-9) at Hampton, 8 p.m.

• Seventh place: McKeesport (11-12) at Fox Chapel (14-11), 8 p.m.

Boys A consolations

• Third place: Geibel Catholic (17-7) vs. Carlynton (16-7), 8 p.m.

• Fifth place: Neighborhood Academy (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (20-5) at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Girls 3A consolations

• Third place: Neshannock (18-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (22-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

• Fifth place: Keystone Oaks (17-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-7) at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

• Seventh place: Mohawk (15-10) at Waynesburg Central (20-5), 7 p.m.

Girls 2A Consolations

• Third place: Aliquippa (12-10) at Burgettstown (19-6), 7 p.m.

• Fifth place: Greensburg Central Catholic (20-5) at Serra Catholic (18-3), 7 p.m.

• Seventh place: Brentwood (13-11) at Chartiers-Houston (16-9), 7 p.m.

Penguins Cup playoffs first round

While a handful of teams will close of the regular season this week, some teams in Class A will drop the puck on the postseason Tuesday.

North Catholic (14-5-1) will face off against Shaler (10-9-1) at the Lemieux UPMC Ice Complex in Cranberry at 9:10 p.m.

The winner of the Trojans vs. Titans game will battle Greensburg Salem in the quarterfinals on Mar. 9.

The other game Monday has Avonworth (11-8-1) playing Kiski (15-5-0) at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont at 9:10 p.m.

The winner of the Antelopes vs. Cavaliers game will take on North Hills in the quarterfinals on Mar. 6.