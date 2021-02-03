What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 4, 2021: Crowded at the top in girls hoops

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 11:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Emma Blair (42) celebrates with Lexi Weatherton after scoring against Franklin Regional on Monday.

Only one game in the loss column separates the top four teams in Section 4-5A WPIAL girls basketball.

Two of those teams meet on HSSN at 7 p.m. on a busy Thursday night of WPIAL girls basketball.

Latrobe sits on top with a 5-0 section record. The Wildcats have won six of their seven games.

McKeesport has been victorious in eight of its nine games overall. The Tigers are 2-1 in the section, having lost Jan. 11 at Latrobe, 58-53.

The other two teams in the mix are Woodland Hills (2-0, 3-2) and Penn Hills (1-1,5-4).

Road warriors

While North Allegheny is running away from the rest of the pack in Section 1-6A girls basketball, only one game separates the next three teams.

Penn-Trafford is 6-2 in section, followed by Norwin at 5-2 and Butler at 5-3. All have head-to-head matches coming up in February.

Before they start squaring off though, they all hit the road for section games on Thursday.

Penn-Trafford visits North Hills, Norwin is at Seneca Valley, and Butler travels to Pine-Richland.

North Allegheny (8-0) is also on the road at Shaler.

Ice shows

Thursday is also a busy night for high school hockey in the PIHL.

Two contests feature division leaders going head-to-head.

In Class AA, Southeast Division leader Hempfield hosts the first-place team in the Northeast Division, Armstrong.

In Class A, the top team in the Southeast Division, Indiana, will visit the front runner in Southwest Division, Chartiers Valley.

Two other matchups of note at Class AAA see top team North Allegheny hosting fourth place Pine-Richland. The Rams are only four points behind the Tigers in the AAA standings.

Finally, Freeport is at Sewickley Academy in Class A. The Yellowjackets are in third place in the Northeast division with a 5-0 record while the Panthers are in first place in the Northwest Division with a 3-4 record.