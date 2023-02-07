What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 7, 2023: Class 6A boys basketball playoff picture to shake out

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 12:03 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Debaba Tshiebwe (30) hauls in an offensive rebound during the first half of Central Catholic’s 67-53 loss to New Castle on Friday.

New Castle is 7-1 and in first place in WPIAL boys basketball Section 1-6A with one week left. Its opponent on Tuesday, Pine-Richland, is 1-7 and in the section basement.

The other four section teams are fit to be tied.

Seeding and a playoff berths are up for grabs in the other two Section 1 games Tuesday.

Butler (14-5) and Central Catholic (11-8) have clinched a playoff berth and a tied for second place with 5-3 section records. The Golden Tornado host the Vikings.

Central Catholic led Butler 40-15 at halftime of their first meeting before cruising to a convincing win, 55-33.

North Allegheny (8-10) and Seneca Valley (8-10) will be playing for a playoff berth Tuesday at North Allegheny. Both teams are tied for fourth place with 3-5 section records.

The winner clinches a playoff spot. If the visiting Raiders win, the Tigers are eliminated. If NA wins, SV would need to beat New Castle on Friday and have North Allegheny lose to Central Catholic in the section finale on Friday.

Seneca Valley won the first meeting between the teams 64-42 after outscoring NA in the opening quarter, 22-6.

Fours are wild

Much like in Section 1-6A, there are two big games slated for Section 4-4A on Tuesday, one with section crown ramifications and the other for a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.

A share of the section championship will be earned when South Allegheny (16-3) visits defending champion Quaker Valley (13-5).

The Gladiators and Quakers are tied for first place with 7-1 section records. SA routed QV in the first meeting, 68-42. Gladiators senior Bryce Epps scored 31 points to lead the way.

Also in Section 4-4A, Montour (7-13) travels to Avonworth (7-12). Both teams are tied for fourth place behind South Allegheny, Quaker Valley and West Mifflin with 3-5 records.

In the first meeting between the teams, the Spartans rolled past the Antelopes, 55-42.

Looking for revenge

Another clash in WPIAL boys hoops Tuesday with sole possession of first place at stake takes place at Bishop Canevin (15-5), where the defending champs host Eden Christian Academy (14-4).

The Warriors made a name for themselves earlier this year when they then defeated the then-top 2A team in the state by crushing the Crusaders, 66-44.

Both teams are 7-1 and tied for first place in Section 2-2A.