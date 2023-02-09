What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 9, 2023: Girls basketball playoff races come down to wire

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 6:42 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Jules Fisher (20) and Addy Landowski fight for the ball with Freeport’s Brooke Kmetz during the St. Joseph Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26, 2022.

Section play for most WPIAL girls basketball teams concludes Thursday with a few playoff spots up for grabs and a couple of section championships to be decided.

There are three win-and-you’re-in games slated for Thursday.

In Section 2-5A, Fox Chapel (6-5, 12-8) visits Shaler (6-5, 15-6). The winner finishes in fourth place and qualifies for the WPIAL playoffs along with Armstrong, Mars and Hampton in that section.

The Foxes beat the Titans, 44-38, on Jan. 17.

Shaler has won five of its last six while Fox Chapel is trying to end a three-game losing streak.

In Section 3-3A, Burrell (3-6, 9-12) hosts Deer Lakes (3-6, 5-16) with the winner finishing in fourth place and qualifying for the district postseason along with Shady Side Academy, Apollo-Ridge and Mt. Pleasant from that section.

The Buccaneers crushed the Lancers, 49-19, on Jan. 16. Both teams have lost three of their last four games.

In Section 4-3A, McGuffey (4-5, 14-7) travels to the heart of the Mon Valley to play Charleroi (5-4, 11-8) where the winner could finish in third place, tied for third place or tied for fourth place.

Charleroi is currently tied for third place with Yough (5-4, 10-10). Yough is home to South Park on Thursday.

If both the Cougars win, they will tie for third and both qualify for the playoffs. If McGuffey and Yough win, Yough is third and McGuffey is fourth based on head-to-head tiebreaker against Charleroi. If McGuffey and South Park win, it is a three-way tie for third place. McGuffey would win the tiebreaker and finish third, Charleroi and Yough would tie for fourth and both qualify based on those two teams splitting their regular season games.

Charleroi junior McKenna DeUnger is 12 points away from 1,000 for her career.

Win and in or get help

There are a handful of district girls basketball teams that need to win and/or get some help to clinch a playoff berth Thursday.

In Class 6A, Hempfield, Pine-Richland and Bethel Park can clinch with wins. The Spartans host North Allegheny and the Rams host Butler. If Hempfield and Pine-Richland lose, they both clinch.

The Black Hawks are at Upper St. Clair where they would qualify with an upset of the top-ranked Panthers. Peters Township can also qualify from Section 2 with a win over Canon-McMillan on Friday.

In Section 1-5A, Plum (5-6, 11-9) needs a win at home against first-place Indiana to stay alive. The Mustangs would also need Penn Hills to lose to Kiski Area on Wednesday to qualify. Penn Hills clinches with a Plum loss on Thursday.

In Section 1-4A, Freeport (4-7, 8-13) can earn a playoff berth with a win at Greensburg Salem.

In Section 1-2A, South Side (4-7) will qualify with a win at home over Rochester.

Share of section crowns at stake

While some teams are fighting for their playoff lives Thursday, others are playing for an outright or share of a section championship.

In Section 3-5A, the title will be determined when Oakland Catholic (11-0, 18-2) hosts McKeesport (10-1, 18-3).

In Section 3-A, Riverview (6-1, 11-8) needs a win to share the section crown when it visits St. Joseph (7-0, 17-3).

State wrestling begins

Five WPIAL wrestling teams are in Hershey to begin the 2023 PIAA team wrestling championships. The first round takes place at the Giant Center on Thursday.

In Class 3A, WPIAL champion Canon-McMillan opens up against Chambersburg at 8 p.m.

Waynesburg battles District 4 champion Shikellamy at 6 p.m.

Also at 6 p.m., Hempfield squares off with Class 3A top seed and District 1 champion Pennridge.

In Class 2A, District 7 winner Burgettstown takes on District 2 champion Honesdale at 2 p.m.

WPIAL runner-up Burrell goes up against District 9 champion Brookville at 4 p.m.

The quarterfinals and first losers’ bracket matches take place Friday morning.