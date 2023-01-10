What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 10, 2023: Upper St. Clair, Mt. Lebanon vie for section top spot

Monday, January 9, 2023 | 7:29 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair players huddle up during a game against Mt. Lebanon last season.

The latest chapter in one of the best rivalries in WPIAL boys basketball will be written Tuesday when Upper St. Clair visits Mt. Lebanon with first place in Section 2-6A at stake.

A year ago, each team won on its home floor during the regular season before colliding in the 6A quarterfinals. The Blue Devils prevailed, beating the Panthers in the typically low-scoring affair between these programs, 58-53.

A split decision is something these two schools are used to. The last time one of them swept the season series was when Mt. Lebanon won twice in the 2017-2018 campaign.

This season is the 18th anniversary of their 2005 WPIAL Class 4A championship clash, won by USC, 57-55.

Both teams are 2-0 and tied for first place in Section 2-6A. The Panthers are 7-5 overall and have won two in a row and four of their last five games while the Blue Devils are 7-4 and have won three straight and five of their last six.

Fighting for first

Here are some other games set for Tuesday where at least a share of first place is up for grabs.

In Section 2-5A, Shaler visits Penn Hills. Both the Titans and Indians are 2-0 in the section. Shaler has won four in a row while the Penn Hills win streak is at three straight.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2) has a one-game lead over South Park (4-5) in Section 2-3A. The Chargers are 3-0 in section play while the Eagles check in at 2-1.

Section perfection has been the name of the game for both Fort Cherry (3-0, 10-2) and Chartiers-Houston (4-0, 10-3). The Rangers visits the Buccaneers with first place at stake in Section 4-2A.

The No. 1 and No. 4 teams in the last Trib HSSN Class A rankings collide Tuesday with first place in Section 3-A up for grabs when top-ranked Imani Christian (2-0, 4-4) hosts No. 4 Aquinas Academy (2-0, 11-0).

4s are wild

The top four boys basketball teams in Section 4 of Class 4A do battle Tuesday.

South Allegheny (2-0, 10-0) and defending champion Quaker Valley (2-0, 6-3) are tied for first place in the section while both West Mifflin (1-1, 4-5) and Avonworth (1-1, 5-5) are one game out.

On Tuesday, the Titans visit the Gladiators while the Quakers host the Antelopes.

Shoots and scores

Two of the top rifle teams in the district line up the targets Tuesday.

Trinity (2-0, 6-0) will take on Bethel Park (1-0, 3-1) in a Section 2 battle for first place. Neither team has lost a section match.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Upper St. Clair