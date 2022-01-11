What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 11, 2022: Latrobe, McKeesport girls to meet in main event

Monday, January 10, 2022 | 7:15 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Emma Blair pulls down a rebound over Hampton’s Sophia Kelly during a playoff game last season.

While it is a busy night of section boys basketball games, one of the top contests around the WPIAL is a girls hoops showdown in Class 5A.

In fact, this bout is receiving top billing in what was a girls-boys doubleheader.

Now when the Latrobe boys and girls basketball teams visit McKeesport on Tuesday, it will be a boys-girls twin bill.

First place in Section 4-5A is stake when the undefeated Tigers host the Wildcats.

McKeesport has won all three of its section games and is 10-0 overall while Latrobe is 2-0 in the section, 6-2 for the season.

The Tigers have leaned on their defense for perfection thus far. They have the No. 4 team defense in Class 5A thus far, allowing just less than 36 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats have earned success with a good offense. They score nearly 57 points per game, which is fifth in the classification.

You can watch the Latrobe (3-6) at McKeesport (4-7) boys game at 5:30 p.m. and the girls game at 7 p.m. here on Trib HSSN.

South showdowns

While the balance of power in Class 6A boys basketball is in the north with the likes of North Hills, Butler, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland, and in the east with Central Catholic and Fox Chapel, Section 2-6A in the south will take shape over the next week.

At the moment, Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon and defending champion Upper St. Clair are tied for first place with 2-0 section records.

The three will square off over the next two Tuesdays and this upcoming Friday.

The first of the matchups Tuesday has Upper St. Clair visiting Bethel Park.

USC has had the better of this rivalry lately.

The Panthers have swept the Black Hawks in each of the last three years to build a six-game winning streak.

The last BP victory came at home, 49-38, in January of 2018.

The Panthers and Black Hawks have one loss each and are a combined 17-2 this season.

You can watch the game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Westmoreland rivalry

Another early season boys basketball showdown Tuesday takes place in Greensburg as GCC hosts rival Jeannette on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic lost its season opener to Penn-Trafford over a month ago, but the Centurions have won six straight, including their Section 3-2A opener last week over Propel Braddock Hills on Friday.

Jeannette also lost its season opener to West Allegheny and fell a few games later to Leechburg; however, the Jayhawks have won three in a row.

The Hawks have only played once in 2022, beating Propel Braddock Hills in their section opener as well last Tuesday.

Both teams won against each other on their home courts last season. GCC edged Jeannette by one game for first place in the section standings in 2021.