What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 17, 2022: Rivals Upper St. Clair, Mt. Lebanon to meet

By:

Monday, January 17, 2022 | 1:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Rylee Kalocay drives to the basket during a Section 2-6A game against Bethel Park on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School.

With the snowstorm sweeping through the area the last 24 hours, many a scholastic event has been postponed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

However, the weather has not canceled all of the games slated for Monday.

One of the top girls basketball games is still on and can be viewed on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Undefeated Mt. Lebanon will visit 2021 WPIAL runner-up Upper St. Clair in a showdown for first place in Section 2-6A.

The Blue Devils are paced by senior Ashleigh Connor. The St. Louis recruit has scored 230 points in their 10 wins.

The Panthers sit in second place, one game behind the Blue Devils.

Upper St. Clair is coming off its second loss in 13 games this past Saturday when they fell to 5A No. 2 Moon, 41-38.

USC’s only other loss was the Bethel Park two weeks ago.

This will be the first game between the two South Hills teams since Feb. 6, 2020 when the Panthers beat the Blue Devils at home.

The two teams did not play last year because of the mask policy. Mt. Lebanon only played schools that wore masks while Upper St. Clair did not play teams that required them to mask up.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Upper St. Clair