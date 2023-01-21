What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 21, 2023: Basketball teams ready for a challenge

By:

Friday, January 20, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson scores past Butler’s Lance Slater on Jan. 6.

Mostly everybody loves a challenge.

That will be the case for nearly two dozen area boys and girls basketball teams Saturday as they participate in The Challenge at three different sites.

Here is the schedule for The Challenge at Allderdice:

• Girls: Oakland Catholic (13-2) at Allderdice (7-9) at 12:30 p.m.

• Boys: Sto-Rox (4-9) at Plum (5-10) at 2 p.m.

• Boys: Upper St. Clair (9-6) at Allderdice (13-3) at 3:30 p.m.

• Boys: North Hills (11-2) vs. Highlands (12-2) at 5 p.m.

• Boys: Imani Christian (8-5) vs. Central Catholic (7-6) at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule for The Challenge at Chatham University:

• Boys: Seneca Valley (5-8) vs. Latrobe (5-8) at 4 p.m.

• Boys: New Castle (12-2) vs. South Allegheny (13-0) at 6 p.m.

• Boys: Thomas Jefferson (8-5) vs. Woodland Hills (10-6) at 7:30 p.m.

The schedule for The Challenge at Geneva College:

• Girls: Freedom (12-1) vs. Blackhawk (13-1) at 5:30 p.m.

• Boys: Avonworth (5-8) vs. Aliquippa (8-4) at 7 p.m.

• Girls: Neshannock (9-6) vs. Rochester (3-11) at 8:30 p.m.

PBC Legends Classic

The Challenge isn’t the only one-day high school basketball event going on Saturday as the PBC holds its annual Legends Classic at Moon.

One girls game and four boys game highlight the event.

• Girls: Mars (11-2) at Moon (5-8) at 11:30 a.m.

• Boys: Riverview (10-4) vs. Northgate (11-4) at 1 p.m.

• Boys: Quaker Valley (8-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (3-11) at 2:30 p.m.

• Boys: Hampton (12-2) vs. Bethel Park (9-4) at 4 p.m.

• Boys: Montour (5-9) at Moon (7-5) at 5:30 p.m.

County pin falls, Day 2

Saturday marks the second and final day of the Allegheny County wrestling tournament from Fox Chapel. The schools participating in the event are:

Avonworth, Baldwin, Bethel Park, Carlynton, Central Catholic, Chartiers Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Hampton, Highlands, Keystone Oaks, McKeesport, Montour, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, Neighborhood Academy, North Allegheny, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Plum, Quaker Valley, Riverview, Shaler, South Allegheny, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, West Mifflin, Woodland Hills

Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.