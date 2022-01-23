What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 24, 2022: OLSH, Neshannock look for milestone wins

By:

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 5:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele hugs head coach Mike Rodriguez in the final seconds of the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Monday could be a historic day around WPIAL basketball with two possible landmark victories.

First, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is one win away from tying the WPIAL record for consecutive victories in boys basketball.

The Chargers have won 51 straight games since losing to Aliquippa, 73-69, on Jan. 7, 2020.

OLSH visits Avonworth on Monday looking to tie the record of 52 straight wins first set by Uniontown (1963-65) and later tied by Washington (1983-85).

The Chargers are in first place in Section 1-2A with an overall record of 11-0.

The host Antelopes are in third place in Section 2-3A, but are 11-3 overall and have won four of their last five games.

Watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

The 700 club

The other historic event that might take place Monday centers on Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski.

When the Lancers beat South Side on Thursday, it was win No. 699 in Grybowski’s incredible career.

She tries to win No. 700 on Monday, but it won’t be easy.

Neshannock is in first place in Section 1-2A, with a 7-0 section record and an overall mark of 14-1. It will host a Sewickley Academy team that is 4-3 overall, but is only one game back in the loss column with a section record of 3-1.

Grybowski would become the fifth WPIAL boys and girls basketball coach to reach the 700-win mark.

The other four esteemed coaches are Don Barth of North Catholic boys, Ken Misiak of Geibel Catholic boys, Don Graham of North Catholic girls and De Porucznik of Mt. Alvernia girls.

Grybowski would be the first coach to reach that milestone while coaching her entire career at public schools. She has coached at Shenango, Aliquippa, New Castle and now Neshannock.

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Much awaited showdown

While most teams in the WPIAL have played everybody in their section at least once, two section foes who have yet to square off this season finally meet Monday with first place at stake.

Seton LaSalle and Serra Catholic girls basketball have been tied for the top spot in Section 2-2A all year and will break the tie when they meet at Serra Catholic.

The host Eagles are a perfect 12-0 this season while the Rebels check in with and 11-3 overall record.

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

A couple of other key girls basketball games on Monday around the WPIAL:

Thomas Jefferson (5-1) visits Albert Gallatin (4-2) in a battle for second place in Section 3-5A behind Trinity.

Greensburg Salem (4-1) is at McKeesport (5-1) in a fight for second place in Section 4-5A behind Latrobe.

South Park (7-0) travels to Waynesburg Central (6-1) with first place in Section 2-3A up for grabs.

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Greensburg Salem, McKeesport, Neshannock, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Waynesburg