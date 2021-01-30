What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 30, 2021: Defending champs collide

By:

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 12:48 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser celebrates in the final seconds of the WPIAL Class A championship game against West Greene last season.

On the final day of high school basketball in January, a pair of defending WPIAL girls basketball champions square off when Bishop Canevin visits Rochester on Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders won the district Class 2A title last year, their fourth in five years. Bishop Canevin dropped to Class A this season.

In a Section 1-A showdown, they will face Rochester. The Rams have earned back-to-back Class A championships.

This is a make-up from a Jan. 11 scheduled game. It comes two days before the same two teams will meet on Monday at Bishop Canevin.

The tip on Saturday for Game 1 is at 4:30 p.m.

5 for 5

One team had to wait until the middle of the month to begin its season, while the other has had to stop and start its season a couple of times.

Despite those obstacles, both South Park and South Fayette have created a nearly perfect 10 this season.

South Park has been impressive in building a 5-0 record. The closest margin of victory thus far this season for the Eagles is nine points.

South Fayette won its first five games of the season before the Lions lost at Bethel Park on Thursday, 43-32.

With a combined 10-1 record, something has to give when South Fayette hosts South Park at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brotherly hoops

A pair of HSSN-ranked teams in their respective classifications are set to clash Saturday afternoon when Mars hosts South Allegheny.

The Fightin’ Planets were district 5A champions in 2018 and 2019 and lost in the finals to Laurel Highlands in 2020.

Mars has won three straight games since losing by one point to Highlands and is 6-1 overall. The Planets are No. 4 in the latest district 5A rankings.

South Allegheny is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and has yet to taste defeat in 2021. The Gladiators are 5-0.

Both teams feature some of the top scorers in their class while keeping it all in the family.

Sophomore Bryce and senior Antonio Epps are pacing South Allegheny while sophomore Tasso and senior Mihali Sfanos lead Mars.

All four are averaging between 15 and 20 points per game.

Tipoff Saturday is at 1:30 p.m.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Rochester