What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 7, 2023: Competitive spirit champs to be crowned

By:

Friday, January 6, 2023 | 6:11 PM

Tribune-Review

Less than a week into the new year, the WPIAL will be crowning the first champions of 2023 Saturday.

The district will hold the competitive spirit championships at Hempfield with the Class 2A competition starting at 10 a.m. and the 3A portion of the event beginning at 12:20 p.m.

Class 3A will crown champions in 3A large varsity, 3A small varsity and 3A co-ed. Class 2A will decide titles in 2A large and 2A small.

Hoping to successfully defend their championships on Saturday will be:

3A large varsity – Hempfield Spartans

2A large varsity – Laurel Spartans

3A small varsity – Pine-Richland Rams

2A small varsity – Hopewell Vikings

3A co-ed – Butler Golden Tornado

It was the year of the Spartans in 2022 as the overall champions last year were Hempfield in 3A and Laurel in 2A.

Hempfield will be vying for a third straight overall title while Laurel seeks its third overall championship in the last four years.

Several schools have won two WPIAL competitive spirit crowns since the first titles were handed out 10 years ago in 2013. Only Elizabeth Forward has won three championships. The Warriors won three straight Class 2A titles from 2017-2019.

You can watch the event beginning at 10 a.m. only here on Trib HSSN.

County mat action

Saturdays in January mean it’s tournament time to determine some of the top district wrestlers in counties that make up District 7.

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament takes place at Greensburg Salem at 9 a.m.

Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley and Yough are scheduled to participate.

The Tri-County Atheltic Directors Association, made up of schools from Fayette, Greene and Washington counties will hold its annual tournament on Saturday at Canon-McMillan starting at 9:45 a.m.

The schools expected to be in attendance include Albert Gallatin, Bentworth, Beth-Center, Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Jefferson-Morgan, McGuffey, Peters Township, Ringgold, South Fayette, Trinity, Waynesburg and West Greene.

Finally, the Edward Driscoll Midwestern Athletic Association tournament takes place at Freedom at 9 a.m.

Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Carlynton, Central Valley, Ellwood City, Freedom, Hopewell, Laurel, Mars, Montour, Moon, Quaker Valley, South Side and West Allegheny are scheduled to participate.

Tournament hoops

One-day events in high school basketball have become popular in recent years on weekends in January.

On this first Saturday of 2023, the Chuckie Mahoney Classic and the PBC Classic take center stage.

The traditional Chuckie Mahoney Classic features boys and girls games at the two gyms at Burgettstown.

The boys schedule:

• West Allegheny vs. Chartiers-Houston at 11 a.m.

• Quaker Valley vs. Washington at 1 p.m.

• Avella vs. Fort Cherry at 3 p.m.

• Weir (WV) at Burgettstown at 5 p.m.

The girls schedule:

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Chartiers-Houston at 11 a.m.

• West Allegheny vs. Washington at 1 p.m.

• Weir (WV) at Burgettstown at 3 p.m.

• Avella vs. Fort Cherry at 5 p.m.

The PBC Classic will feature six girls basketball games played at Aliquippa:

• Obama Academy vs. Bishop Canevin at 12 p.m.

• Baldwin vs. Oakland Catholic at 1:30 p.m.

• Seton LaSalle vs. Winchester Thurston at 3 p.m.

• Mohawk vs. Lincoln Park at 4:30 p.m.

• Avonworth vs. Hopewell at 6 p.m.

• Carlynton at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m.