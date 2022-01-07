What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 8, 2022: Competitive spirit squads go for gold

Friday, January 7, 2022 | 6:27 PM

Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson competes at the 2019 WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championships at Hempfield.

It is only the eighth day of the New Year, but already, the WPIAL will be handing out gold at the first winter championships of the 2022 season.

Let me see those spirit fingers!

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the WPIAL Competitive Spirit championships, once again returning to Hempfield.

Last year, the WPIAL used a new awards format. In previous years, the WPIAL awarded first- and second-place trophies based on classification.

At the 2021 championships held in March, the district awarded titles to the large and small squads in each class, as well as the first co-ed champion.

The defending champions are Hempfield (large squad) and South Fayette (small squad) in 3A and Neshannock (large squad) and Ringgold (small squad) in 2A. Butler won the co-ed championship.

You can watch all the action of this year’s event exclusively here on Trib HSSN starting Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Turf fights

Saturday will be a big day of scholastic wrestling as three “county” tournaments conclude.

The biggest is the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament at Kiski Area. The semifinals matches are scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Twelve area teams are participating in the Midwestern Athletic Conference tournament at Ambridge.

It is also Day 2 of mat action at the TRICADA wrestling tournament for schools in the Fayette, Greene and Washington County areas.

Sixteen schools are participating as the tournament semifinals and consolation and championship finals start at 9:30 a.m.

You can watch or listen to the TRICADA action on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

Chuckie Mahoney Classic

Twenty years ago next month, Charles “Chuckie” Mahoney was a junior at Allegheny College when he lost his life to suicide.

Shortly thereafter, the Chuckie F. Mahoney Foundation was started as a scholarship foundation but has since expanded to providing education and resources on suicide prevention.

One of the many events the foundation sponsors is an annual one-day basketball tournament in January at Burgettstown.

This year’s event feature four boys and four girls games set for Saturday.

The schedule for the girls games:

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Washington at 11 a.m.

• Avella vs. Fort Cherry at 1 p.m.

• Weir (WV) vs. Burgettstown at 3 p.m.

• West Allegheny vs. Chartiers-Houston at 5 p.m.

For the boys:

• Avella vs. Fort Cherry at 11 a.m.

• West Allegheny vs. Washington at 1 p.m.

• California vs. Chartiers-Houston at 3 p.m.

• Weir (WV) vs. Burgettstown at 5 p.m.