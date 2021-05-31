What to watch for in WPIAL sports on June 1, 2021: Baseball title games galore

Monday, May 31, 2021

Three days, 12 championship games, one network.

That is all the math needed for diamond championship week starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday in WPIAL baseball and softball.

The spotlight shines on Wild Things Park in Washington on Tuesday with the first three district baseball games.

The Class A finals get the ball rolling when No. 4-seed Union (10-5) plays in its third straight WPIAL title game. The Scotties face No. 7-seed Riverview (11-6) at 1:30 p.m.

One of only two baseball championship games to feature the top two seeds is in Class 5A. No. 1 Franklin Regional (18-1) goes up against No. 2 Bethel Park (18-3) at 4:30 p.m.

Finally, the 6A final goes prime time as top-seed North Allegheny (19-3) takes on No. 3 Hempfield (15-7) at 7:30 p.m.

All 12 baseball and softball championship games can be seen only on Trib HSSN.

A golden tale

Of the six teams playing in the WPIAL baseball finals Tuesday, half of them never have won a district title.

Hempfield in Class 6A and both Class A teams, Union and Riverview, are playing for their school’s first baseball championship.

The two Class 5A opponents have combined for three WPIAL baseball crowns. Bethel Park won two titles in the 1980s, and Franklin Regional won gold in 2001.

Then there is North Allegheny. The Tigers are no stranger to baseball gold as they play for their eighth district championship and first since 2013 on Tuesday evening.

Consolation Tuesday

While three WPIAL baseball finals take center stage Tuesday, five district baseball and softball consolation games also will be played on Trib HSSN with PIAA postseason berths or state playoff seeding at stake.

In baseball, there are three consolation games next door to Wild Things Park at the W&J Sports Complex in Washington.

In Class A, a state playoff spot is up for grabs as Eden Christian goes up against Jefferson-Morgan at 2 p.m.

In Class 4A, again the third and final state playoff berth is at stake when Blackhawk faces Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m.

Finally in Class 2A, Serra Catholic plays Carmichaels at 7 p.m. Both teams have qualified for the PIAA playoffs, with the winner being the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL and the loser being No. 4.

The final two softball consolation games take place in a doubleheader at Norwin High School.

A state playoff berth goes to the winner of the Class 4A consolation game between West Mifflin and Elizabeth Forward at 2 p.m. Only third place out of the district is at stake when Ligonier Valley plays Frazier in the 2A consolation game at 4 p.m.