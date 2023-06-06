What to watch for in WPIAL sports on June 6, 2023: State playoffs begin in volleyball, lacrosse

By:

Monday, June 5, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Logan Peterson (left) hits against North Allegheny’s Will Robertson during the WPIAL Class 3A boys volleyball championship game May 25.

Baseball and softball aren’t the only spring sports winding down with the start of the PIAA postseason.

Boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse begin their state playoffs Tuesday.

In Class 3A boys volleyball, North Allegheny has won four straight state championships.

The last time the Tigers did not win PIAA gold was in 2017 when they lost to Central York in the 3A finals, 3-1.

Tuesday, the Tigers travel to Central York to face the District 3 champion Panthers at 6 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

WPIAL champion Shaler hosts Warwick from District 3 at 5 p.m. while district third-seed Canon-McMillan visits District 10 champion McDowell at 6 p.m.

How the west was won

The WPIAL has three boys volleyball teams in 2A, and they are joined by City League champion Obama Academy on the western side of the PIAA brackets.

Half of them are home or close to home Tuesday.

WPIAL champion North Catholic hosts District 10 runner-up Cochranton at 6 p.m. while Obama faces Manheim Central from District 3 at Allderdice at 4 p.m.

Mars visits District 6 champion West Shamokin at 7 p.m. while Ambridge travels to District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep at 6 p.m.

Historic title defense

The Mars boys lacrosse team made history last year when it defeated Marple Newtown, 9-6, to become the first WPIAL lacrosse team to win a state championship.

Now the Fightin’ Planets start their title defense at home when they welcome Camp Hill Trinity from District 3.

Also Tuesday in boys 2A, South Fayette takes on District 10 winner Cathedral Prep at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie at 6 p.m. while Hampton visits District 3 champion Lampeter-Strasburg at 6 p.m.

There is only one match Tuesday involving a District 7 team, and that is Shady Side Academy traveling to District 3 champion Manheim Township at 4 p.m.

Mighty north

Two teams from the northern area of the WPIAL will enjoy home cooking in the first round of the girls lacrosse state playoffs Tuesday.

In 3A, WPIAL champ Pine-Richland hosts District 10 champion McDowell at 6 p.m. while 2A district winner Mars is home to Lower Dauphin from District 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Elsewhere in 2A, Quaker Valley is at District 3 champion Twin Valley and Blackhawk battles District 10 champion Conneaut at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie at 4 p.m.

Wait ‘til Wednesday

Due to graduation at Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, both the boys and girls Blue Devils lacrosse teams have had their first-round matches bumped back to Wednesday.

The Mt. Lebanon boys team will host District 10 champion McDowell at 6 p.m. while the Blue Devils girls team heads east to visit District 3 champion Manheim Township at 5 p.m.