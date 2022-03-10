What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 10, 2022: State wrestling championships open in Hershey

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout wrestles Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember in the 189-pound final during the 2022 Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 15.

The curtain opens on the biggest three days of the year for scholastic wrestling fans.

The top wrestlers in the state are in Hershey for the 2022 PIAA individual wrestling championships Thursday through Saturday.

The event begins with the Class 2A preliminaries and round one consolations starting at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center.

The 3A preliminaries and round one consolation matches are set to begin at 4 p.m.

You can listen to each session on all three days from Hershey here at Trib HSSN.

First-round makeups

There were five PIAA basketball first-round games scheduled for Wednesday that were postponed until Thursday.

All of them were on the eastern side of the bracket.

Boys 6A – Abington at Pocono Mountain West

Boys 2A – Old Forge at Wyalusing

Girls 5A – Twin Valley at Abington Heights

Girls 4A – Lake Lehman at Berks Catholic

Girls A – Jenkintown at Susquehanna

Girls A – Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional

Girls A – St. John Neumann at Marian Catholic

Final Pens Cup puzzle piece

The Class 3A and 2A semifinals in the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set for next week and three of the four teams have moved on in Class A.

The final missing piece to the semifinals puzzle will be determined Thursday when Westmont-Hilltop battles Norwin at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont.

The winner advances to the Class A semifinals Wednesday to battle Fox Chapel.

This is the third meeting of the year between the Knights and the Hilltoppers with Norwin winning in November, 6-3, while Westmont-Hilltop prevailed last month, 2-1.

Norwin won the Class A Southeast Division this season with 30 points, four points ahead of second place Westmont-Hilltop.

Two for D-2

The PIHL Division 2 quarterfinals also continue Thursday with a pair of high school hockey postseason games.

In a playoff doubleheader at the Ice Castle in Castle Shannon, Bishop Canevin faces Morgantown at 7 p.m. followed by Wilmington against Carrick at 9 p.m.

You can watch both games at Trib HSSN.

The winners will meet in a D-2 semifinal next Thursday.

The other D-2 semifinals game is set as Ringgold will battle Neshannock.