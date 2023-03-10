What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 10, 2023: Lincoln Park, other WPIAL champs set for PIAA openers

Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas dunks past South Allegheny defenders during WPIAL Class 4A boys quarterfinal action Feb. 23 at Moon.

Welcome to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Road to Hershey.

The 2023 PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs tip off Friday with first-round games for 5A boys, 4A boys, A boys, 6A girls, 3A girls and 2A girls.

One big change in the PIAA brackets these next two years is only one WPIAL vs. WPIAL matchup in the opening round. For years, there were a handful of such Round 1 contests.

The lone battle of District 7 teams has WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball champion Lincoln Park hosting the No. 7 seed out of the district, South Allegheny.

These two teams met in the WPIAL quarterfinals with the Leopards pulling away from the Gladiators to win, 50-40.

Lincoln Park sophomore Maleek Thomas had a game-high 23 points with 8 of 14 shooting from the field and a perfect 7 for 7 from the free-throw line.

Senior Bryce Epps led South Allegheny with 13 points.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Here are the other five 4A boys first round games Friday involving WPIAL teams:

• Highlands (21-5) at Johnstown (22-3) at 7 p.m.

• Laurel Highlands (22-3) at Clearfield (17-6) at 7 p.m.

• Hampton (23-3) at Grove City (16-9) at 7 p.m.

• Uniontown (20-5) at Berks Catholic (21-3) at 6 p.m

• Hickory (15-9) at North Catholic (19-7) at 7 p.m.

Indians enjoy home cooking

The District 7 trio of tribes will all be hosting first round game in the 5A boys basketball state playoffs.

WPIAL 5A winner Penn Hills (21-3) will try to avoid the WPIAL championship hangover when they host DuBois (11-13) from District 9.

District 7 runner-ups Peters Township (22-4) will try to bounce back when they welcome Milton Hershey (19-7) from District 3.

After winning the 5A consolation game, North Hills (20-6) remain home to battle Mechanicsburg (18-8) from District 3.

The three local games tip off at 6 p.m., with the exception of the DuBois at Penn Hills game starting at 7 p.m.

Here are the other four 5A boys first-round games Friday involving WPIAL teams:

• Gateway (17-7) at Hershey (19-7) at 6 p.m.

• Fox Chapel (15-11) at Exeter Township (21-5) at 6 p.m.

• South Fayette (16-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-3) at Hagerty Events Center in Erie at 7:30 p.m.

• Mars (16-10) vs. Manheim Central (20-5) at Manheim Township at 5:30 p.m.

More private vs. public rumblings?

Fresh off the public school vs. private school firestorm produced by comments made by Union coach Mark Stanley after the Scotties’ WPIAL Class A championship game loss to Imani Christian, Union prepares to host another private school power Friday.

Kennedy Catholic (13-10) from District 10 will head south to battle Union (22-3).

The Golden Eagles won four straight PIAA championships from 2016-2019.

Here are the other four Class A boys first-round games Friday involving WPIAL teams:

• Clarion (17-9) vs. Imani Christian (18-6) at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m.

• Carlynton (17-7) vs. Southern Fulton (19-6) at McConnellsburg at 7 p.m.

• Neighborhood Academy (20-5) at Elk County Catholic (25-2) at 7 p.m.

• Geibel Catholic (17-8) at Farrell (20-4) at 7 p.m.

Big cats in 6A set to host

North Allegheny (20-5) captured its fifth WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship in seven years when it rolled past top-seeded Upper St. Clair (21-3), 71-45, on Saturday.

Now the Tigers and Panthers are set to host first-round state playoff games Friday.

NA will host Manheim Township (17-10) from District 3 at 6 p.m. while USC welcomes Erie McDowell (19-6) from District 10 at 6 p.m.

North Allegheny will be led by senior Jasmine Timmerson, who exploded for 30 points in the WPIAL title game, while Upper St. Clair will once again be without starting senior point guard Sam Prunzik, who broke her arm in the Panthers semifinals win over Mt. Lebanon.

Here are the other two 6A girls first-round games Friday involving WPIAL teams:

• Mt. Lebanon (17-8) at Altoona (17-9) at 6 p.m.

• Norwin (21-4) at Central Dauphin (20-5) at 6 p.m.

Defending champs underdogs?

The only WPIAL girls basketball team to hoist state gold last year was Neshannock in 2A.

The Lancers lost their chance to three-peat with a district playoffs semifinal loss, but they now begin what they hope is a third straight trip to Hershey.

The journey for Neshannock (18-8) begins Friday in Johnstown when it visits District 6 runner-up Westmont-Hilltop (25-2).

The Hilltoppers were ranked No. 1 in the Trib HSSN Class 3A state rankings before losing to River Valley in the District 6 title game.

Here are the other six 3A girls first-round games Friday involving WPIAL teams:

• Keystone Oaks (17-9) vs. Chestnut Ridge (22-3) at Pitt-Johnstown at 6 p.m.

• Forest Hills (22-5) vs. Avonworth (19-5) at North Hills at 7:30 p.m.

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-7) at Wilmington (21-4) at 7 p.m.

• Waynesburg (21-5) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (19-5) at Hagerty Events Center in Erie at 6 p.m.

• Shady Side Academy (23-3) at Karns City (15-9) at 7 p.m.

• Sharpsville (14-11) at Laurel (23-3) at 7 p.m.

Long Road to Hershey

It’s a longshot, but if the Chartiers-Houston girls basketball team wins four state playoff games and qualifies for the championship in Hershey, it may want to be reimbursed for its frequent driving miles logged.

The Buccaneers are the Class 2A No. 8 seed out of the WPIAL and open up Friday at District 6 champion Homer-Center. If they win, they would play either the District 3 champ (Millersburg) or the District 11 runner-up (Tri-Valley) with long treks the entire time they remain alive.

That is because Chartiers-Houston is technically in the “eastern” half of the bracket. The other seven District 7 teams are all in the “west.”

Here are the other seven 2A girls first-round games Friday involving WPIAL teams:

• Marion Center (14-12) at Shenango (22-4) at 7 p.m.

• Aliquippa (12-11) at Maplewood (20-5) at 7 p.m.

• Greensburg Central Catholic (21-5) at Windber (20-6) at 7 p.m.

• Bishop McCort (14-13) at Freedom (20-5) at 7 p.m.

• Serra Catholic (18-4) at Redbank Valley (25-1) at 6 p.m.

• Burgettstown (20-6) vs. United (17-8) at Central Cambria at 7 p.m.

• Brentwood (14-11) at Kennedy Catholic (21-4) at 7 p.m.

Grappling for state gold continues

The 2023 PIAA individual wrestling championships continue Friday with Day 2 matches at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Once again, the top Class 2A wrestlers hit the mats early with first with quarterfinals bouts along with second- and third-round consolations at 9 a.m.

Survivors in 2A will return to center stage for the semifinals and fourth- and fifth-round consolations at 7:30 p.m.

The best wrestlers in 3A will compete in the quarterfinals along with second- and third-round consolations at 2:15 p.m.

You can listen to full day coverage from both championships on Trib HSSN.